The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present One Man, Two Guvnors
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean on Friday, February 10, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be February 11-12 & 16-19. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm with an additional Saturday matinee on February 18. Tickets range from $14-28 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
This laugh-out-loud farce tells the story of Francis Henshall, a man down on his luck and searching for work when he finds himself suddenly employed by two small-time, rival gangsters. Employed by “guvnors” Roscoe Crabbe (who’s really Rachel, posing as her dead brother) and Stanley Stubbers (her brother’s killer), Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses. But how long can he keep them apart? As he becomes embroiled in the comic chaos, he realizes that working for both ‘men’ is more than he bargained for! The Daily Mail called One Man, Two Guvnors “The most glorious comedy on the planet.”
“One Man, Two Guvnors is a hilarious show,” commented Director Philip Powell. “Audiences are really going to enjoy this laugh-out-loud funny farce, and these talented actors sell the wild and wacky plot at every turn.”
One Man, Two Guvnors will be directed by Philip Powell. This Robot Dreams will design the set, with lighting design by Shawn Hooper. Dinny Forbes will design the costumes with Sophia Yannarella as the properties designer and Mary Lea Alexander designing wigs. Elizabeth J. Rief will stage manage the production, assisted by Kathy Cissna. The cast is as follows:
Latimer Alexander - Alan Dangle
Daniel Becker - Stanley Stubbers
Ray Collins - Harry Dangle
Beth Cox - Rachel Crabbe
Chad Edwards - Francis Henshall
Isaac Hampton - Lloyd Boateng
Mark March - Alfie
Corbin Athan - Gareth
Janea Platt - Dolly
Rob Taylor - Charlie Clench
Rene Lynn Walek - Pauline Clench
Gloria Rochester - Ensemble
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, February 10, beginning at 6:30 pm.
One Man, Two Guvnors runs approximately one hour and 45 minutes long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is appropriate for ages 15+
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
