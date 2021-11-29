The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon, on Friday, December 10, at the Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held December 11-12 & 16-19. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 pm.
Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
This sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is set two years after the novel ends. It is 1815 and the family is gathered at the grand estate of newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Darcy. Mary Bennet, bookish and often overshadowed by her sisters, blossoms when a curious visitor proves himself an intellectual match, kindred spirit, and possibly more. For the first time, Mary must stand tall and become the heroine of her own story. Told with modern wit and period style, this alluring, comedic sequel to one of the most beloved literary romances of all time will enchant Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike. The Chicago Tribune called Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley “…an unstuffy, highly entertaining and warm-spirited work, the kind of thing multiple generations can enjoy together.”
“Being a big fan of Pride and Prejudice fanfiction, I was naturally drawn to this play,” commented Director Steffanie Vaughan. “The cast brings together people who are familiar with the characters and those who aren’t, which always bring a new perspective. Audiences should enjoy the show because they get to ‘visit’ with some old friends and make some new friends.”
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will be directed by Steffanie Vaughan. Tab May will design the set, with lighting design by Shawn Hooper. Tara Raczenski and RoseLynne Bowman will design the costumes. Melissa Peller will stage manage the production, assisted by Lynn Hall.
The cast is as follows:
Apolonia Mia Alba – Lydia Wickham
Kayla Guffey – Jane Bingley
Elliot Lerner – Charles Bingley
Jessica Perry – Elizabeth Darcy
AlexAndriA Grace Porter – Mary Bennet
Stephen Shane – Fitzwilliam Darcy
Graeme Mitchell Taylor – Arthur de Bourgh
Christina Wheeler – Anne de Bourgh
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, December 10, beginning at 6:30 pm.
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley runs approximately two hours long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is appropriate for all ages.
PLEASE NOTE: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County requires proof for anyone 18+ of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR lab test result from 72 hours prior to the scheduled event you wish to attend in order to enter their venues (this includes the Hanesbrands Theatre). A mask is also required while inside the building, per the City of Winston-Salem.
