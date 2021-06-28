The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present a summer camp production of Disney’s Moana JR. July 23-25 at Reynolds Place Theatre, located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Performances will be Friday, July 23 at 7 pm, Saturday, July 24 at 2 pm & 7 pm, and Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm. Tickets are $14.98, including all taxes and fees. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets (box office hours: 12-4 pm, MWF) or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Based on the 2016 animated movie, this thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us! Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
Disney’s Moana JR. will be directed by Justin Bulla, with music direction by Christy Elkins and choreography by Benji Starcher. Daniel Alvarez will design the set and lighting. Tara Raczenski will design costumes and Sophie Wood will design make-up. Brandyn Myers will stage manage the production.
Cast members are Angel Blackburn, Margot Burke, Katelynn Busmire, Camille Caldwell, Caitlin Calicott, Sara Chandler, Emilia Connelly, Maggie Decker, Hope Dixon, Palmer Francis, Ruby Giegengack, Wheatley Kepley, Rylan Kirley, Cash Kirley, Mary Elizabeth Lassiter, Bud Metzler, Drew Nail, Ellie Pearce, Phoenix Pope, Lily Ragone, McKenna Sink, Grayce Strott, Kate Sturgill, Charlotte Taylor, Meghan Timbinaris, Dovie Vernon, Kayden Walker, Daphne Waltonen, Callie Watson, and Jaxon Wilson.
This show runs approximately one hour, with no intermission. It is appropriate for all ages.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
