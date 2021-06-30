The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is excited to announce its 87th Season, which will offer four plays and two musicals between September 2021 and June 2022. Filled with laughter, romance, mystery, song, and dance, this new season will bring actors, audiences, and volunteers together again after more than a year of dark stages. As such, the season was named after a familiar theatrical cue, generally heard at the beginning of a performance: “Lights Up!”
The Little Theatre’s 87th Season will open with A. R. Gurney’s smart, silly, and sophisticated comedy, Sylvia, which asks the question: can a dog be a couple’s best friend? (September 10-12 & 16-19, 2021; Hanesbrands Theatre). In October, famous detective Hercule Poirot will find both clues and secrets amid the passengers of a luxurious train in Murder on the Orient Express, by Agatha Christie and Ken Ludwig (October 15-17 & 21-24, 2021; Hanesbrands Theatre). For the holidays, the theatre company will present Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, which revisits Jane Austen’s beloved Bennet sisters, two years after Pride and Prejudice ends (December 10-12 & 16-19, 2021; Reynolds Place Theatre).
The season will continue in 2022 with the Tony Award winning musical comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone, featuring music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. To cheer himself up, a die-hard theatre fan puts on his favorite cast album and a forgotten but frothy Jazz Age musical springs to life in his living room (March 4-6, 10-13 & 17-20, 2022; Hanesbrands Theatre).
In April, the fun continues with an uproarious British farce and plenty of slamming doors – and windows – in Ray Cooney’s Out of Order (April 8-10 & 14-17, 2022; Hanesbrands Theatre). Rounding out the season will be one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music, by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse (June 10-12, 16-19 & 23-26, 2022; Hanesbrands Theatre).
The Little Theatre is offering an Anytime Pass, which includes 6 completely flexible tickets, good for any of the shows in the 2021-22 season, for $130 (plus taxes & fees) for adults and $110 (plus taxes & fees) for students and seniors 65+. Additional benefits to purchasing an Anytime Pass include discounts on additional single tickets and the ability to reserve seats before the general public. Single tickets, which will range from $10-27 (plus taxes & fees), will go on sale August 16.
For further information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.LTofWS.org or call (336) 725-4001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.