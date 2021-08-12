The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is pleased to offer a wide array of acting and technical theatre classes and workshops for children, teens, and adults during its 2021-22 season. Fall semester courses include Costuming 101: Intro to Sewing, The Comedy of Carol Burnett, Intro to Improv, Imagine! Explore! Create!, and Taking the Stage. Workshops include Viewpoints: Actor Awareness & Discovery Through Movement, Costume Design: Halloween Ready, Designing Props, and Saying GO and a Whole Lot More!.
Previous experience is not required and everyone is encouraged to participate. Information and registration forms are available online at www.LTofWS.org or by calling (336) 725-4001.
Costuming 101: Intro to Sewing is a three-session workshop-styled course for adults and high school students which will meet Saturdays from 9 am-12 noon, September 11-25. Students will learn basic sewing skills, including both hand and machine sewing, as well as the basics of costume design. This class will meet at the LTWS Workshop (former Hanes School campus), 2900 Indiana Avenue. Instructor: RoseLynne Bowman. Tuition: $115
The Comedy of Carol Burnett isan eight-session class for adults (18+) which will meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 pm, September 14-November 2. In this class, acting, character work, comedy, and comedic styles will be taught, using original scripts from The Carol Burnett Show, culminating in a showcase production. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Britt Stone. Tuition: $200.
Intro to Improv is an eight-session class for adults (18+) which will meet Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 pm, September 15-November 3. Students will learn the foundations of improv and performance to enhance their comedic and dramatic acting skills in this class, including movement and body awareness for the stage, creating give and take through scene work, and more. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Britt Stone. Tuition: $200.
Imagine! Explore! Create! is an eight-session class for children (grades K-2) which will meet Tuesdays from 3:30-5:30 pm, September 28-November 16. In this introduction to theatre class, students will learn the fundamentals of theatre and storytelling through creative play, fun games, and classic children’s tales. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Kate Carson-Groner. Tuition: $200.
Take the Stage is an eight-session class for youth (grades 3-5) which will meet Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 pm, September 30-November 18. Students will learn how to develop and improve performing skills through a variety of theatre activities such as improv, characterization, games, monologues, and group scenes. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Lauren Rahill. Tuition: $200.
Viewpoints: Actor Awareness & Discovery through Movement is a workshop for adults and high school students which will meet on Saturday, October 2, from 10 am-1 pm. Viewpoints, first developed by Mary Overlie and Anne Bogart, seeks to build ensemble and individual performance by exploring space, shape, movement, and gesture. The goal of the workshop is to examine how actors can tell stories through movement, adding one more tool to their actor's toolbox. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Jess Barbour. Tuition: $38.
Costume Design: Halloween Ready is a workshop for youth (ages 12-18) which will meet on Saturday, October 9, from 1-4 pm. In this three-hour costume design clinic, students will get a brief overview of the costume designer's role in a theatrical production and have their choice of designing a Halloween mask or a hat to take with them at the end of the day. This class will be held in the LTWS Workshop (former Hanes School campus), 2900 Indiana Avenue. Instructor: Tara Raczenski. Tuition: $45.
Designing Props is a workshop for adults and high school students which will meet on Saturday, October 16, from 1-4 pm. In this three-hour class, students will learn the process of designing props for a production, including working with the director, going through what a company has on hand, and making props. Attendees will enjoy hands-on experience as they create a food prop they can take home. This class will be held in the LTWS Workshop (former Hanes School campus), 2900 Indiana Avenue. Instructor: Yvonne Truhon. Tuition: $45.
Saying GO and a Whole Lot More! is a stage-managing workshop for adults and high school students which will meet on Saturday, November 6, from 10 am-1 pm. This workshop will provide a window into the life of a stage manager. We will discuss the importance of communication with the production team, the audition and callback process, running rehearsals, preparing paperwork for actors and technicians alike, and calling a show. This class will be held in the LTWS Classroom (Arts Council Extension Building), 419 N. Spruce Street. Instructor: Elizabeth Rief. Tuition: $38.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.orgor call (336) 725-4001.
