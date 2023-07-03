The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for The Producers
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for The Producers at its offices at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
Winner of 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Producers is one of Mel Brooks' funniest shows! A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his accountant concoct a flop as the perfect financial swindle. The plan, however, gets entirely out of hand when their magnum opus becomes a hit!
Seph Schonekas will direct The Producers, with music direction by Dan Dodson and choreography by Rachel Conway. Multiple roles are available for men and women aged 18+. Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Actors should prepare 16-32 measures of a song that shows off their voice and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. Auditionees may also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged.
The audition will include choreography, so please dress comfortably and bring your jazz shoes (if you have them).
Rehearsals will begin in mid-August.
Performances are October 20-22, 26-29 & November 2-5, 2023, with Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2 pm. This show will be performed at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem. Please bring a calendar to your audition and be prepared to list any potential conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
