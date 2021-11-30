The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for The Normal Heart
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for The Normal Heart, by Larry Kramer, from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, December 6, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
This powerful, stirring drama is based on the harrowing true story of the beginning of the AIDS crisis in New York City in the 1980's, and the gay men and Dr. Emma Brookner, a female pioneer, who fought with an entire political system to take their plight seriously. The Normal Heart follows Ned Weeks, a reluctant leader but furious activist, as he campaigns for awareness, and tends to his own friends and lovers who are dying all around him. A strong indictment against ignorance, and a heartfelt story of love and compassion, The Normal Heart is a passionate and searing portrayal of a population at war, and a plague that nips at its heels every step of the way.
Originally scheduled to be performed in March 2020, The Little Theatre is pleased to be able to offer this Spotlight Series production of The Normal Heart in our 2021-22 Season.
Chris Cohen will direct The Normal Heart. Several original cast members are returning, but there are roles available for 3 men (ages 18-35). All characters can be any ethnicity. Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Please note: All volunteers who will be working or performing in any of the Arts Council venues must be able to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Actors are encouraged to bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule.
Performance dates for The Normal Heart are February 11-13, 2022. All performances will be held at the Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
