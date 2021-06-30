The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for the first show of its 87th Season, Sylvia by A. R. Gurney, from 6-8:30 pm on Monday, July 12, at its offices at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome to audition.
Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.
Nick Zayas will direct Sylvia. There are roles available for 2 men and 2 women (ages 18+). Further details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Actors are encouraged to bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will tentatively begin August 11.
Performance dates for Sylviaare September 10-19, 2021. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
