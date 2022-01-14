The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Auditions for Out of Order
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for Out of Order, by Ray Cooney, from 6:30-8:30 pm on Monday, February 7, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
When Tory Junior Minister Richard Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane, a secretary for the Opposition, things don't go quite as planned - starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window. With the help of Richard’s well-intentioned private secretary, George Pigden, and the arrival of several unwanted visitors, the situation goes from bad to worse to uproarious in record time.
Jim McKeny will direct Out of Order. Roles are available for 6 men (ages 20-70) and 4 women (ages 35-60). All characters can be any ethnicity. All characters, with the exception of the Italian maid, are British, so actors are encouraged to audition with a Standard British or Cockney accent (accents will also be worked on during the rehearsal process). Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Actors should bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin the week of February 21.
Please note: All volunteers who will be working or performing in any of the Arts Council venues must be able to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination.
Performance dates for Out of Order are April 8-17, 2022. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
