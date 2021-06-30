The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for Murder on the Orient Express, by Agatha Christie and Ken Ludwig, from 6-8:30 pm on Monday, August 30, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of year with its elegant and somewhat eccentric list of passengers. As morning dawns, however, the train is one traveler short: an American tycoon has been found stabbed to death in the bed of his private compartment. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, adroit detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – before he or she decides to strike again.
Ron Law will direct Murder on the Orient Express. There are roles available for 5 women (ages 25-79) and 5 men (ages 30-65). Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Actors are encouraged to bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, September 7.
Performance dates for Murder on the Orient Expressare October 15-24, 2021. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
