The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, from 6:30-8:30 pm on Monday, October 18, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
This sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is set two years after the novel ends. The beloved Bennet sisters and their spouses are gathered at the Darcy home for Christmas when bookish middle sister Mary unexpectedly encounters shy Arthur de Bourgh. In him, she finds a kindred spirit and intellectual equal. But, since Arthur is a “single man in possession of a good fortune,” she’s hardly his only suitor. Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story in this charming holiday romance.
Steffanie Vaughan will direct Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Roles are available for 4 women (ages 18-29) and 3 men (ages 18-35). All characters can be any ethnicity. Additional details and character descriptions are available at www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
Please note: All volunteers who will be working or performing in any of the Arts Council venues must be able to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. Actors are encouraged to bring their calendars to the audition, so they can advise of any conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. Rehearsals will begin the week of November 1.
Performance dates for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley are December 10-19, 2021. All performances will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
