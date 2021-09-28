The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will hold auditions for All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre, from 1-2:30 pm on Saturday, October 2, at 419 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. No appointment is necessary, and everyone is welcome to audition.
All Together Now! is a fundraiser being produced by 2300 schools, 50 states, and 44 countries and territories! This performance will benefit The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, NC Black Repertory Co., Spring Theatre, Spirit Gum Theatre, and 40+ Stage Co.
Ron Law will All Together Now!. There are roles available for 12-14 singers and dancer/singers, ages 12-adult.
Please note: Masks are required. All volunteers 18+ who will be working or performing in any of the Arts Council venues must be able to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination.
Those auditioning should prepare 32 measures of a song and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. Auditionees may also bring recorded accompaniment; a cappella is permitted but discouraged. For those who would like to dance in addition to singing, please dress comfortably, as a short dance combination will be taught for the choreography portion of the audition.
Please bring your calendar and be prepared to list all potential conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period.
The performance date for All Together Now! is Saturday, November 13, 2021. It will be held at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, in Winston-Salem.
For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.