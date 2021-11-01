The Last Days of Judas Iscariot: Love for the Loveless
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present The Last Days of Judas Iscariotby Stephen Adly Guirgis. Translating purgatory into a sprawling, dark city, the play follows a court case that is meant to ultimately decide the fate of Judas Iscariot. Well-known historical figures, religious icons, and biblical pariahs are called to testify, driving onward to a conclusion that troubles the legacy of a man considered history’s greatest betrayer.
Director John Gulley refers to the production as “a more modern, contemporary take on Guirgis’ play.” He adds that “I want the audience to walk away with the message of unconditional love and showing that love to others around you, much like Jesus did with Judas. I think that unconditional love is something the world needs, especially now.”
Currently, the School of Theatre venues are permitted to open at approximately half capacity, and everyone will be wearing face coverings per UNCG policy. The Last Days of Judas Iscariotwill be played in-person in Sprinkle Theatre and will run November 4-6 and 11-13 at 7:30 pm and November 7 and 14 at 2:00 pm, with on-demand streaming available from November 18-20. Tickets are available at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located in Taylor Theatre or you can call and purchase tickets at 336-334-4392. You can also visit www.UNCGTHEATRE.com to purchase tickets from our website.
