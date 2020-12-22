‘The Inclusion Project’ encourages collaboration in the Triad music community

Featured photo by and courtesy of Owens Daniels Photography
From the “Virtual Village” to his new endeavor, “The Inclusion Project,” one Winston-Salem-based musician has been on a mission to unite people through music amid this deeply divisive year. Dale Cole started up The Inclusion Project, a 200-member Triad-based music collective that lives on a public Facebook group, with the goal of encouraging members to work with other musicians they wouldn’t usually collaborate with.
“We are looking for new, original content,” Cole wrote in a recent email. “We are so blessed with the amount of talent we have in the Triad area, but most people only work with a few people that they are already familiar with. We hope by having our members work with other people it will increase creativity and congeal our area into one major music community.” Cole noted that even though the two biggest creative hubs in the Piedmont-Triad area (Greensboro and Winston-Salem) are only a 30-minute drive away, musicians from these cities have seldomly worked together.
“We want to introduce the known-musicians in our towns to those in our surrounding area,” Cole wrote. “You have heard of the Philly-sound or Austin, and even the Athens, Georgia, [sound]— but we have the ability here to create the Piedmont sound.” Cole wrote that ever since the state-mandated gathering restrictions were imposed, “pretty much ending live music, a lot of musicians are antsy and need a way to express their creativity.”
“I have, with the help of Steven Jones and the Virtual Village, put together three music compilations titled, ‘Beyond The Mask’ series,” Cole wrote. “These were songs submitted by local singer-songwriters and the money raised went to help [displaced] service industry folks. We also funded three scholarships for Providence, and are now working with HOPE of Winston-Salem to help fight hunger. With the success we had with The Virtual Village, I wanted to go a step further and actually encourage each of us to work out of our comfort zones. The response has been great, and we are starting to receive the first submissions.”
Cole has even contributed his own submission to the project, which is a song he wrote called, “A High Maintenance Woman (Don’t Want No Maintenance Man).”
“As the title suggests, the song is about a lady that has been afforded the finer things in life, and a blue-collar man that is infatuated with her,” Cole noted. “I have a band called Gypsy Soul that I love working with, but it’s always a challenge and exciting to work with others— it’s a totally different energy.” And as a blue-collar maintenance man himself, Cole said writing this song came easily.
“I was always told to ‘write what you know,’” Cole added. “I asked my friend and co-founder of The Camel City Revelators, Rick Gustaitis, to join me. The Revelators was a weekly music series that Rick and I help every Sunday at The Liberty Arts and Coffee House in Winston-Salem. We would have our friends join us and raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. ([This series] was put on hiatus last March). Rick and I got the song into a workable format, and I then approached the rest of the ensemble, who all agreed to help record.”
Cole calls this outfit, Dale Cole and Community Service, and it is composed of Cole on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Gustaitis on lead guitar, Paul Schuh on bass, Matt D’Amico on drums, Jack Gorham on the keyboard, and Shelly Stevens on backing vocals. Cole mentioned that Tyler Nail recorded this song for them at his home studio and that Chad Nance would be shooting a music video for the song.
“I know of several groups that are in the process of creating content for us— it really is exciting to think about,” Cole said of The Inclusion Project. “I have a couple more songs that I have written and will be recording in the next few weeks. The first is called, ‘We Ain’t Family If We’re Still Talking,’ and it’s about dysfunctional families and the interaction between siblings. It will have a Sun Records-type feel to it, and joining me in the studio will be Terry VunCannon on lap-steel guitar, Todd Phillips on the stand-up bass, Steve Worley on drums, along with a couple of others. We will be recording this at Earth Tones Recording Studio in Greensboro with Benjy Johnson.”
Looking toward the future, Cole hopes The Inclusion Project helps cement the various Triad artists into one cohesive and collaborative music scene. Cole wrote that the collective is working with Chris Roulhac at WQFS College Radio 90.9, and noted that most content would be aired on Roulhac’s weekly radio program, The North Carolina Show.
“I am hoping that when we are allowed to perform again I may be able to do a live fundraiser to showcase this material,” Cole wrote. “There are so many incredible musicians and songwriters here that no one knows about, and we just want to shine a little light on these people. I am not sure when we will be allowed to perform again live, but [The Inclusion Project] is a great way to promote creativity and give the musicians an outlet to focus on their craft.”
