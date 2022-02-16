The House that Soul Built: Juke Joint opens at the Magnolia House

Jump and jive, y’all, the Historic Magnolia House ushers in a new era, fully-restored as a boutique hotel—honoring its legacy as a Green Book lodging house and swinging to the sound of a reinvigorated “Juke Joint” Music series.
Music has remained central at the Magnolia—it’s “the House that Soul Built,” after all, offering respite for Black travelers—notably world-famous musicians—as a Green Book destination during the Jim Crow era, having appeared in six editions of the Negro Travelers Guide through the 1950s.
“Music at The Historic Magnolia House has truly come full circle,” said Natalie Pass-Miller, current owner (and principal officer of Magnolia House Foundation, Inc.). ”Even contemporary music today stems from the ’40s and ’50s of soul and we’re proud to carry on that legacy through our current music program.”
While the property spent the latter-end of the 20th century in disrepair, Pass-Miller’s family began restorations in the mid-00s, opening the Magnolia for jazz brunches and special events in 2017. Their efforts culminated in its reprise as a fully functional Bed-and-Breakfast in 2021, which was celebrated with an opening concert from Rhonda Thomas in December.
“That night was magical,” Pass-Miller said. “Rhonda has been performing with us since 2018, long before we finished our restoration process to become the 100% replica of the 1949 historic Green Book property that we are today.”
Music has been the bread-and-butter all along. “It’s been such an important part of our property’s history, and has served as the primary source of fundraising for us over the years,” Pass-Miller explained. “From our annual benefit concerts to our programming like the Juke Joint, we really rely on our community’s support to continue in our efforts to properly preserve this sacred piece of our city’s history as well as to be able to open it up and share it with the world.”
Pass-Miller is excited to bring the Juke Joint series back to the community—now with overnight guests. “This program allows us to replicate how artists would create and perform during their stays at the property back during its Green Book heyday in the ’50s and ’60s,” she said. “It’s our special way of celebrating and paying tribute to all of our amazing past musical guests like Louis Armstrong, James Brown, Joe Tex, Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, and so many more.”
Previous Juke Joint incarnations featured tributes to Gladys Knight & The Pips, Aretha Franklin, and Luther Vandross. “It was so successful in the community and I love the way we’ve been able to evolve since then,” she said. “What excites me the most is that we’re really able to contribute this element to the incredible arts scene here in the Triad. Being a part of the growth and evolution of the local arts and culture community is a great honor.”
As part of its own evolution, the new Juke Joint will incorporate original artists, like the group Mo’ Soul (who performed the inaugural Juke Joint concert on February 3) and Demola the Violinist, who is scheduled to perform on February 17.
“Our featured artists offer a diverse range of musical styles and we’re proud to bring in both local and national talent,” Pass-Miller explained. “When it comes to artists coming to perform from out of town, though, we’re following in the footsteps of James Brown, who always purposefully came without a band to source local talent to play with while here. We take pride in helping to foster great musical partnerships between visiting artists and our amazing community of local musicians.”
In recent years, the Magnolia House has embraced local musicians across an array of genres. There have been the highbrow jazz and soul standards, of course. But the Magnolia has also hosted electronic “House” music nights (with DJ Real and Alvin Shavers) a porch session drive-in with Brooke Stokes, Charlie Hunter, Debbie the Artist, Demeanor, J Timber, Molly McGinn, and Sam Fribush. In 2020, they were a filming location for the virtual version of the annual NC Folk Festival.
“We‘re looking forward to having them all back as a part of the Juke Joint,” Pass-Miller noted, relishing the all-encompassing possibilities Magnolia House events hold. “They bring people together in all shapes and forms,” she added. “They bridge connectivity and we are honored to be able to create that. It just makes you feel good!”
Building bridges beyond music, the Magnolia House has also partnered with teams from UNC-Greensboro and organizations like the Greensboro History Museum to fuel educational tours and exhibits. But the renovation back into being a hotel is what excites Pass-Miller the most. “By opening the boutique hotel component of our property, we’ve created a truly immersive Green Book experience where you can stay overnight in a living exhibit. There’s truly nothing like it!”
“You can literally live the history by staying overnight in the same accommodations where so many incredible luminaries rested their heads,” she continued. “You can walk up our staircase, which is original to the 1949 hotel, and touch the very same banister that some of the greatest Black artists, athletes, and scholars in our country touched on a daily basis during their time here.”
Emphasizing their additional knack for private events, Pass-Miller is looking forward to the spectrum of event offerings—and pointed to plans already underway for a special Juneteenth celebration. As for their Juke Joint series, “we’ll have something going every month and every show will be unique,” she added, “so we encourage our local community to come check out all of our shows.”
The Historic Magnolia House will host a “Galentine’s Brunch,” on February 13; and Demola the Violinist will appear as part of their Juke Joint series on February 17.
For more information on the Juke Joint shows, events or hotel stays, visit www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.