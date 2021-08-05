Beginning August 13, 2021.
HIGH POINT, NC (August 4, 2021) A new exhibit, “African American Musicians of North Carolina,” is coming to The High Point Museum! Visitors can view the materials from Aug. 13 - Sept.15.
“African American Musicians of North Carolina” celebrates the contributions of individuals and bands to regional and popular culture. In addition to a title and introductory panel, seven panels feature various musical genres and celebrate some of our state’s most notable musicians and sounds.
Genres, or musical styles, include string bands, blues, gospel, jazz, soul, funk, and hip hop. A final panel highlights the N.C. Arts Council’s African American Music Trail through the state’s central coastal plain. An interactive touch screen allows users to learn more about several musicians and listen to examples of Black North Carolinians’ musical creations.
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources created this traveling exhibit to help cultural heritage institutions statewide connect with local communities.
The exhibit is part of the department’s “Come Hear NC” initiative, which celebrates North Carolina’s musical traditions, artists and legacy. Learn more at www.ncarts.org/comehearnc.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.