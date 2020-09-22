The High Point Arts Council rebooted its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Station in September so that its patrons can continue to enjoy live music performances this fall. Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on its Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.
The Arts Council is pleased to bring back Stewart Coley to the Centennial Station Arts Center on Thursday, September 24, at 7:00 p.m. Stewart is one of those individuals that you would find playing in a resort in the Cumberland Mountains or a coffee house in the Carolinas. His successful career spans four decades of touring the United States and parts of Canada and he has shared stages and studios with some of the most elite musicians in the business.
Stewart can bring a solo show to any venue featuring songs from classic rock artists such as Elton John, The Doobie Brothers and James Taylor to classic country artists such as Garth Brooks, Diamond Rio, Merle Haggard and many others.
Please follow the Arts Council’s Facebook page to stay up to date on arts and entertainment events. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.