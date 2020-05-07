The High Point Arts Council’s next weekly Sidetrack Session at the Station will be on Tuesday, May 12, at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Tracy Thornton on the pan drums.
Tracy is the founder and CEO of Steel Pandemic Records and has been performing as a professional steelpannist for more than 25 years. He is also a full-time composer, arranger and producer. As a popular national and international guest artist/clinician for many universities, colleges, public schools and community steel bands, Thornton brings with him his innovative steel pan style, his wealth of knowledge as a musician, and his insights and experiences on the realities of the music business
Thornton has performed all over the continental U.S., as well as Hawaii, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and throughout the Caribbean. He has also performed in several annual Carnival celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, including Panorama — the world’s largest steel band competition, and with Phase II, Potential Symphony, NGC Couva Joylanders, Laventille’s Uni Stars and Tobago’s Hope Pan Groove.
Tracy is also the founder and creator of “Pan Rocks!” He is the first to combine his first love (rock music) with steel drums. He has recorded and released “Pan Rocks,” “Pan Rocks II…Pan Bangerz Ball” and “Pan Rocks lll…Ska Punk’d” where you’ll hear your favorite rock, punk and heavy metal classics all done in a thunderous steelpan style! He also puts on “Pan Rocks” concerts that combine steel bands and musicians nationally and internationally to form 30- to over 100-piece steel orchestras strictly to perform and rock out the music from his trilogy of “Pan Rocks” CDs!
Tracy will be performing from his home since the Centennial Station Arts Center is closed due to COVID-19. In lieu of traditional ticket costs, please enjoy the concert and consider dropping some change in his virtual tip jar during the concert via Venmo @Tracy-Thornton-19 or via PayPal at Tracy@ttpan.com.
To hear Tracy live at Sidetrack Sessions on May 12, visit his page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tracy.thornton.710. He will go live around 6:50 p.m. For general information and for a link to the show that evening, please visit the High Point Arts Council's Facebook page. Please follow our page for information on future events and programs. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
