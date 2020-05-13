The High Point Arts Council’s next weekly Sidetrack Session at the Station will be on Tuesday, May 19, at 7:00 p.m. and will feature the vocal and guitar artistry of Coia.
Coia is a singer-songwriter based out of Greensboro, with alternative rock roots and refreshing hints of Indie-pop. Coia combines the musical textures of Jason Mraz, with the vocal passion of artists such as Jon Foreman, Eddie Vedder, and John Mayer.
Coia will be coming to you live from the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point, but you must tune into the Facebook Live event to view. While we have reopened our offices by appointment, we cannot have any public events and audiences at this time. Please enjoy this free event, but consider dropping some change in his virtual tip jar during the concert via Venmo at mynameiscoia or via PayPal at Mynameiscoia@me.com.
To hear Coia live at Sidetrack Sessions on May 19, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350/. We will go live at 6:50 p.m. Please follow our Facebook page for information on future events and programs. If you have specific questions, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
