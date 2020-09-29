Tuesday, September 29 (MAGGIE VALLEY, NC) - The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds are proud to announce the addition of Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires to their drive-in concert series at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds on Thursday, November 5th. The critically acclaimed duo will join previously confirmed outfits Mandolin Orange (October 2), Del McCoury Band (October 3), St. Paul & the Broken Bones (October 29) and (Keller Williams (November 13) for the venue’s socially-distanced show series spanning the fall of 2020. A complete lineup of off site events presented by The Grey Eagle can be found below.
Presales for Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will begin on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 AM (EDT) and end Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 PM. Public on sale begins Friday, October 2 at 10:00 AM. Parking passes are limited, and vehicle occupancy will be restricted to four guests. RVs, camper vans, and Sprinters are prohibited. Only vehicles with no more than four wheels and clearance of under eight feet will be allowed on site. An HD screen will be included side-stage for a heightened viewing experience, and patrons may choose to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, or the designated individual viewing areas outside of their vehicles. Audio from the show will be broadcast both from a PA and via an FM transmitter for those tuning in from their cars. For more information and to stay up to date on future drive-in show announcements, visit www.thegreyeagle.com.
For general questions, contact (info@thegreyeagle.com). For media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com) at Victory Lap Publicity.
TICKET SCALING PER CAR (MAX FOUR GUESTS PER VEHICLE)
VIP - $300
Tier 1 - $250
Tier 2 - $200
Tier 3 - $150
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Tickets - http://bit.ly/JasonAndAmanda
RSVP on Facebook - http://bit.ly/IsbellAndAmandaFB
The Grey Eagle Drive-In Concert Series Lineup
10/02 - Mandolin Orange at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (SOLD OUT)
10/03 - Del McCoury Band at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)
10/29 - St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Ghost Town In The Sky Parking Lot (TICKETS)
11/05 - Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)
11/13 - Keller Williams at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)
About The Grey Eagle
The Grey Eagle is Asheville’s longest-running all-ages venue and has hosted over 10,000 different bands and artists including Ralph Stanley, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Richie Havens, Frank Black, Deen Ween, Lake Street Dive, Slick Rick, Nathaniel Ratcliff, Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Budos Band, Darrell Scott, and many more. Under new ownership and management, the Eagle continues to garner local and national acclaim from visitors, touring artists, and media alike.
About Jason Isbell
Originally from Green Hill, Alabama and now based in Nashville, Isbell is a four-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and is widely renowned as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation. Garnering immense critical acclaim throughout his career, NPR Music calls him, “one of the finest singer-songwriters working at the intersection of folk, country and rock today,” and continues, “his songs have an exquisite, rawboned realism and deeply embedded class-consciousness,” while American Songwriter declares, “There’s no better songwriter on the planet at this moment, no one operating with the same depth, eloquence or feeling” and USA Today proclaims, “he has developed into one of the great American songwriters...in a world where most pop songs are lies, Isbell is determined to find truth.” Since the release of his breakthrough solo album, Southeastern, in 2013, Isbell has won four GRAMMY Awards, nine Americana Music Association Awards and was selected as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s official 2017 Artist-in-Residence. Isbell became a member of the acclaimed collaborative movement The Highwomen (fronted by fellow members Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires) and wrote “Maybe It’s Time”—featured in the award-winning 2018 film, A Star Is Born. His new album with the 400 Unit, Reunions, has received widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone called it "a rich portrait of an artist eternally searching deeper within himself."
About Amanda Shires
Critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires began her career as a teenager playing fiddle with the Texas Playboys. Through the years, she has toured and recorded with notable artists including John Prine, Billy Joe Shaver, Todd Snider, Shovels and Rope, Gregg Allman, Justin Townes Earle, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and more. She has released five albums, the most recent being 2018’s To The Sunset, which was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Dave Cobb. In 2017, Shires was named the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year, and also supported John Prine on tour. As a member of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Shires won a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album for the band’s The Nashville Sound in 2018. In 2019, Shires formed country supergroup The Highwomen alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby. The group’s critically acclaimed self-titled LP debuted a #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, and was praised by NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, Pitchfork, Esquire, amongst many others.
