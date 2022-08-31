The Greensboro Symphony Presents: Mariachi Cobre on Sept. 24th 2022
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with
Mariachi Cobre!
Michelle Merrill, Guest Conductor
GREENSBORO, NC (8/31/22) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO), along with Mariachi Cobre –known for exposing millions of people from around the world to mariachi music at Disney's EPCOT– will open the GSO's POPS Series with an exciting concert during Hispanic Heritage Month at the new Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8:00 pm! The concert, a co-production with the Hispanic League, is made possible by Cone Health, the Hillsdale Fund, and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation. It features Michelle Merrill conducting the GSO and this 12-piece ensemble of violins, trumpets, and guitars. Tickets are on sale at the GSO Box Office, Tanger Center Box Office, and Ticketmaster.com.
Mariachi Cobre represents mariachi music, one of the world's most exciting folk idioms and a vital part of Mexico's cultural identity. Nowhere is that identity better illustrated than in the music of this group. Since 1982, they have played to crowds at EPCOT's Mexico Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Their performances –showcases of bold, stirring vocal harmonies, complex rhythms, and exuberant playing– are world-class and represent mariachi at its best.
Since its founding in 1971, Mariachi Cobre has played a vital role in preserving and disseminating Mexico's most representative musical folk form. In addition to decades of performances at Disney World, Mariachi Cobre has performed with great artists of Mexican music and collaborated with celebrated musicians of other genres. Features include Vikki Carr with the San Antonio and San Jose Symphony Orchestras, and Doc Severinsen with the Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Minnesota Symphony Orchestras. They've also performed, recorded, and toured with the Boston Pops.
Guest Conductor Michelle Merrill has inspired audiences throughout the country with her sharply detailed and vibrant performances. A passionate and dynamic artist, she served four years as the Assistant and then Associate Conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. While there, Ms. Merrill also carried the title of Phillip and Lauren Fisher Community Ambassador. In addition to her growing guest conducting schedule, she currently serves as the Music Director of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, where she has ignited the growth and expansion of the orchestra's offerings both on and off the stage.
Ms. Merrill is a proud recipient of a 2016 Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award and the prestigious 2013 Ansbacher Conducting Fellowship awarded by members of the Vienna Philharmonic and the American Austrian Foundation, enabling her to be in residence at the world-renowned Salzburg Festival.
Salute Hispanic Heritage Month with this epic show featuring Mariachi Cobre and the Greensboro Symphony. Together, they will deliver the warm, rich rhythms of Mexican folkloric music that will sweep your entire family into a spirit of celebration!
