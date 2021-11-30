The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne's The Music of Queen!
Brent Havens, Guest Conductor
Relive all your favorite Queen classics with Windborne and the Greensboro Symphony!
GREENSBORO, NC (11/30/2021) – Welcoming one of the most accomplished classic rock cover groups, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is proud to present Windborne's The Music of Queen, sponsored by Bank of Oak Ridge! Come and experience a high-energy tribute to one of the most influential rock bands of all time, joined by the full symphonic forces of the GSO. The performance begins at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 18, 2021, at 8:00 pm!
Bridging the gulf between rock n' roll and classical music, Berklee-trained conductor/arranger Brent Havens takes the podium to present Windborne's newest show — a program he scored to extend the listening experience of Queen's exceptional tunes. Performed by the GSO and amplified with a full rock band, vocals, and rock concert lighting, Havens and his ensemble capture Queen's distinct sound while presenting some familiar and lots of new musical colors!
Brody Dolyniuk is a multi-faceted, self-taught musician who began his professional music career playing in piano bars. A chance meeting with a pair of star-shaped sunglasses led to forming an Elton John tribute band called Yellow Brick Road. Soon YBR began going outside the EJ catalog to perform other classic rock giants such as Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and more. After 14 years, Brody stepped down as frontman for YBR to pursue other avenues, namely his role as a vocalist for Windborne Music's touring symphony shows, singing the Music of Queen, and later The Who, Rolling Stones, U2, and Journey. Simultaneously Brody had been developing his own production called Symphonic Rockshow.
This concerthas something for everyone, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Another One Bites the Dust," and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." The best tunes that Queen and Freddie Mercury ever recorded over the years – a brilliant combination of passion and power! You won't want to miss out on this concert for old fans and new as the GSO presents Windborne's The Music of Queen!
