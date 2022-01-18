GREENSBORO, NC (1/18/22) – On Saturday, March 19, 2022, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) proudly presents the internationally-acclaimed Australian ensemble The TEN Tenors and conductor Evan Roider at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Roider currently serves as the Music Director on the National Tour of the hit Broadway musical, WICKED, and conducted the Greensboro performances! Don’t miss him and The TEN Tenors as they stop through Greensboro on their US tour, Love is in the Air, and embrace love in all its forms!
Since The TEN Tenors first formed in 1995, the group has performed extensively in Australia, overseas, and on television and has released more than 20 albums. More than 90 million people have enjoyed their signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies. They have headlined over 2,000 concerts around the world, sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets, and become renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances and skillful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads through to chart-topping pop and rock songs.
On March 19th, The TEN Tenors will sing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. They’ll cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. Titles include Perfect, All of Me, Never Enough, Make You Feel My Love, and that all-time favorite Unchained Melody. These songs (and many more) celebrate one of the greatest feelings in the world: the glory of love, which is all around us each and every day.
For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed. Love is in the Air with the TEN Tenors and your Greensboro Symphony Orchestra is a concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a smile on your face.
