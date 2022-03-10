The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents
THE RICE TOYOTASITKOVETSKY & FRIENDS CHAMBER SERIES
GREENSBORO, NC (03/10/2022) – Join the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky in an intimate Chamber Series performance of Igor Stravinsky’s Devil, Soldier, and Violin at 4:00 pm Sun., April 3, 2022, at the Tew Recital Hall at UNCG’s School of Music. Tickets are $35 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the GSO Box Office by calling 336-335-5456 x224 (student tickets available for $9 with student ID).
Best known by its original title, The Soldier’s Tale (L’Historie du Soldat), this new version with text by CF Ramuz, translation by Jeremy Sams, features Dmitry Sitkovetsky (Devil), Andrew Plotnikov (Solider), and Greensboro poet Josephus III (Narrator). It tells the story of a common soldier, Joseph, an accomplished fiddle player. While on leave from the army, he comes across the Devil, who offers him a trade: his fiddle for a mysterious book that will make him rich. Joseph eventually agrees, but – unsurprisingly – the arrangement quickly leads to misery and regret.
As a teacher and lecturer, Josephus III founded The Poetry Project. He works in educational and corporate settings focusing on “Education through Correlation.” He has performed for Oprah, opened for Kanye West, and hosts 90.1 FM’s The Poetry Café, where his voice is heard weekly on the airwaves as he showcases worldwide talent in the genres of poetry, hip-hop, and R&B. The show also tours nationally and was featured on Amazon Prime!
Don’t miss this spectacular performance of Devil, Soldier, and Violin!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
