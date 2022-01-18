The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie fantastique Ingrid Fliter, piano
Take part in an evening of sweeping Romantic favorites!
GREENSBORO, NC (1/13/2022) – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents an evening of Romantic music’s finest works with Symphonie fantastique at 8:00 pm on January 29, 2022, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The program features Weber’s Overture to Der Freischutz, followed by guest pianist Ingrid Fliter playing Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto, and closes with Hector Berlioz’s monumental Symphonie fantastique.
Ingrid Fliter sprang to international attention when she won the 2006 Gilmore Artist Award, one of only a handful of pianists who have received this honor.She has established a reputation as one of the pre-eminent interpreters of Chopin—her two all-Chopin discs on EMI Classics is a testament to this. Her recording of the complete Chopin Waltzes received five-star reviews and was described as “a new benchmark for the complete waltzes. From beginning to end, this is among the finest Chopin recordings of recent years.” (Jeremy Nicholas, Gramophone).
First performed in Berlin in 1821, Carl Maria von Weber’s opera Der Freischutz (The Freeshooter) is the epitome of nineteenth-century German Romanticism. The opera tells the story of a young marksman who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for seven magic bullets. This overture establishes the opera’s central conflict between the natural and the supernatural. Although Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is titled as such, it was actually the first piano concerto he wrote and the second to be published. In 1830, at only twenty years old, Chopin premiered his concerto in Warsaw, Poland.
Closing the evening’s program is a work of progressive and haunting vision that bridged the gap between Beethoven’s classical style and the oncoming Romantic Era. Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 (or Fantastic Symphony) was composed in 1830 and tells the story of a young artist who falls deeply in love. When the love is not reciprocated, the music takes a horrific and psychedelic turn into madness.
Don’t miss out on the romance, the mania, and the madness as the GSO presents Symphonie fantastique!
THE RICE TOYOTASITKOVETSKY & FRIENDS CHAMBER SERIES
Who: Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin
Ingrid Fliter, piano
Alexander Ezerman, cello
Kelly Burke, clarinet
What: Ludwig van Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12, No. 1
Olivier Messiaen - Quartet for the End of Time for Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano
When: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm
Where: Tew Recital Hall / UNCG / 100 McIver St. / Greensboro, NC 27412
Price: $35, Students $9
Tickets: greensborosymphony.org / ticketmaster.com / GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
