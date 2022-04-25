The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Rice Toyota Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series concert
GREENSBORO, NC (04/25/2022) – Join the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky in an intimate Chamber Series performance of Beethoven, Brahms, and Schubert at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Tew Recital Hall at UNCG’s School of Music (100 McIver St, Greensboro, NC 27412).
PROGRAM
Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1 – Ludwig van Beethoven
Zlatomir Fung, cello and Inara Zandmane, piano
Sonata in A minor for Arpeggione and Piano, D. 821 – Franz Schubert
Yura Lee, viola and Inara Zandmane, piano
Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, “Werther,” Op. 60 – Johannes Brahms
Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Zlatomir Fung, cello, and Inara Zandmane, piano
Tickets are $35 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and the GSO Box Office by calling 336-335-5456 x224 (student tickets are available for $9 with student ID).
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
