The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents
Making Musical Waves with Michelle Cann, piano
GREENSBORO, NC (9/15/2022) – Showcasing musical creations which shattered norms and pushed the envelope, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and pianist Michelle Cann, open the 2022-23 Masterworks season with Making Musical Waves on October 1st, 2022 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts! Come experience a veritable kalidescope of soundscapes beginning with Valerie Coleman’s uplifiting Seven O’Clock Shout, then explore a hidden gem of the orchestra world: Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement. Next, Gershwin’s American classic Rhapsody in Blue, followed by two classic works belonging to Gershwin’s French contemporaries: Debussy’s La Mer, and Ravel’s La Valse.
Praised as “A compelling, sparkling virtuoso” by the Boston Music Intelligencer, pianist Michelle Cann has performed as a soloist with numerous top tier orchestras. In 2019 she served as the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s MAC Music Innovator in recognition of her role as an African-American classical musician who embodies artistry, innovation, and a commitment to education and community engagement. Ms. Cann is a champion of Florence Price’s music and her premier of the Piano Concerto in One Movement was deemed “exquisite” by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
In homage to the separation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the unifying power of music, Valerie Coleman composed Seven O’Clock Shout for virtual orchestra, pushing the boundaries of what was possible during the shutdown. Florence Price is making an amazing come-back in the classical world. The first African-American Woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer, Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement cannot be missed! Smashing the norms of a European-dominated classical music scene, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue redefined the relationship between Jazz and Orchestral music. Debussy’s La Mer looks like a symphony at first glance, but operates more as an “anti-symphony”, shunning the standard forms of symphonic music to paint a musical picture of the sea. Closing the concert, Ravel’s La Valse combines the haunting echos of old Viennese waltzes with his own unmistakably impressionistic style.
You won’t want to miss an opportunity to join Michelle Cann in Making Musical Waves, ushering in the first of six final GSO concerts of the Sitkovetsky Era!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.