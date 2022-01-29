The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Heather Headley
Don't miss an evening with the GSO and one of Broadway's brightest stars!
GREENSBORO, NC (1/26/22) – Make way for a Broadway musical legend! The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is thrilled to share the stage with Heather Headleyat 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway fans and music lovers alike will revel at the opportunity to share in an evening of favorites, including hits from The Lion King and Aida to classics like I Want to Dance with Somebody and River Deep, Mountain High.
Heather Headley is a Tony and Grammy-winning legend on the stage. Originally from Trinidad, her family moved to the United States in the early '90s, where Heather's love for the arts continued. Known for portraying Nala in The Lion King's original 1997 musical productionand the titular character in Aida, Headleyconsiders her multi-faceted career a blessing. Winner of the coveted Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, Headley also starred in The Bodyguard in London's West End, where she gained the critics' praise and a new fan base overseas. Since 2018, Headley has portrayed COO Gwen Garrett on NBC's Chicago Med and currently plays Helen Decatur on Netflix's hit romantic drama Sweet Magnolias.
Heather continued her musical success on the pop charts with her 2002 debut album on RCA Records, This Is Who I Am, and her 2006 album My Mind, both topping the Dance and R&B charts. In 2009, Heather released Audience of One, for which she won the Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album. She made her return to Broadway in 2016, starring in the Tony Award-winning The Color Purple and released her newest album Broadway My Way in 2018.
The GSO is proud to have the support of Marshall Johnson, who leads the Grimsley High School Vocal Music Department, in creating a choir of 32 high school students from across Guilford County. These talented local singers will join Heather Headley on stage to sing several hit songs!
From Trinidad to Broadway to concert stages worldwide, Heather Headley followed her heart and her dream every step of the way. You won't want to be left out when she takes the stage with the Greensboro Symphony!
