GREENSBORO, NC (10/10/2020) – Honoring the rich cultural identity and ancient musical heritage of Ukraine, the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) along with cellist Sergey Antonov, proudly presents Echoes of Ukraine on November 5th, 2022 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The powerful program—exclusively featuring music by Ukrainian composers, or music inspired by Ukraine—opens with Valentin Silvestrov’s Hymn 2001, and continues with Prokofiev’s Sinfonia Concertante for cello. The evening will conclude with Symphony No. 2 by Tchaikovsky.
Recipient of the 2007 Tchaikovsky Gold Medal for Cello, Grammy nominated Sergey Antonov has been hailed as “destined for cello superstardom” by the Washington Post.He has been touring extensively throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America performing in halls ranging from the Moscow Conservatory (where he studied under the tutelage of M. Rostropovich) to Tokyo. A member of the acclaimed Hermitage Piano Trio, Antonov has also collaborated with many maestros and made his own conducting debut in 2014. Sergey frequently gives master classes to solo cellists and chamber music groups in colleges and universities throughout the world.
Native Ukrainian, Valentin Silvestrov, describes his Hymn 2001 as a “noble song of praise”. This description does not begin to hint at the heart-wrenching melancholy, and the beautifully stark, yet rich harmonic texture of this piece. Hymn 2001 opens the concert on a contemplative and solemn note, while Sinfonia Concertante for cello by Kiev-born composer Sergei Prokofiev, is a sprawling, multiple-movement work filled to the brim with diverse tempos, virtuosic cello playing, and masterful orchestration.
The concert’s second half will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. While not a Ukrainian, Tchaikovsky was heavily influenced by Ukrainian folk songs in the composition of his joyous and celebrated second symphony. For this reason, the symphony is warmly cherished as Tchaikovsky’s Ukrainian Symphony.
Celebrate Ukrainian lives and cultural heritage with Sergey Antonov, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, and Maestro Sitkovetsky in a continuation of his last season in Greensboro!
About the Greensboro Symphony: Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
