The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Circle of Friends
Yevgeny Kutik, violin
GREENSBORO, NC (2/1/2022) – Mark your calendar for this Masterworks spectacular, featuring violinist Yevgeny Kutik. At 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents Circle of Friends at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Kutik will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, a titan among the violin repertoire. The program also includes Schumann’s Manfred Overture and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.
With a “dark-hued tone and razor-sharp technique” (The New York Times), Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik has captivated audiences worldwide with an old-world sound that communicates a modern intellect. Praised for his technical precision and virtuosity, he is also lauded for his poetic and imaginative interpretations of standard works as well as rarely heard and newly composed repertoire. Kutik made his major orchestral debut in 2003 with Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops as the First Prize recipient of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Young Artists Competition. Following countless US and international performances, Kutik made his debut with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2021, performing the world premiere of Schwantner’s Violin Concerto, an expansion of The Poet’s Hour written specifically for Kutik.
A native of Minsk, Belarus, Kutik immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of five. Passionate about his heritage and its influence on his artistry, Kutik advocates for the Jewish Federations of North America, the organization that assisted his family in coming to the US. He regularly speaks and performs across the US to both raise awareness and promote the assistance of refugees from around the world.
Schumann’s Manfred: A Dramatic Poem with Music premiered in Leipzig in 1852. The Overture’s temperamental character, wandering harmonies, and references to Beethoven’s stormy 5th symphony evoke the inner turmoil of both protagonist and composer. Schumann himself recognized its intensity, dubbing it one of his “most powerful children.”
Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor was the last large-scale orchestral work of his career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest violin concertos of all time. When it premiered in 1845, Mendelssohn’s close friend violinist Ferdinand David played the solo part, and it soon became a favorite of classical violinists everywhere.
Brahms, a friend and protégé of Schumann, spent two decades writing and re-writing his Symphony No. 1 in C minor before it finally premiered in 1873. The work was well-received among audiences and critics, who noted the musical references to Beethoven and dubbed it “Beethoven’s Tenth.”
Join us for an incredible night of powerful performances as the Greensboro Symphony presents Circle of Friends!
THE RICE TOYOTASITKOVETSKY & FRIENDS CHAMBER SERIES
Who: Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin
Yevgeny Kutik, violin
Alexander Ezerman, cello
Inara Zandmane, piano
What: Jean-Marie Leclair – Sonata for Two Violins in E minor, Op. 3, No. 5
Maurice Ravel – Violin Sonata No. 2 in G Major
Gabriel Faure – Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 120
When: Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 4:00 pm
Where: Tew Recital Hall at UNCG School of Music
100 McIver Street, Greensboro, NC 27412
Price: $35, Students $9
Tickets: greensborosymphony.org / ticketmaster.com / GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
