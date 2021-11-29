The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s 9th
Lyubov Petrova, soprano
Nancy Maultsby, mezzo
Rodrick Dixon, tenor
Marcus DeLoach, baritone
and the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale
GREENSBORO, NC (11/29/2021) - The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) second Masterworks concert of the 2021-2022 Season features the debut of the long-awaited Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. The performance includes such immortal classics as Copland’s heroic Fanfare for the Common Man and Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture. The evening will conclude with Beethoven’s glorious Ninth Symphony, just in time for his 251st birthday! Featured soloists are Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Roderick Dixon, and Marcus DeLoach, along with the premiere performance of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
Praised by Opera News as a “soprano of ravishing, changeable beauty, blazing high notes, and magnetic stage presence,” Lyubov Petrova won two major international competitions and is highly sought after in roles at venues around the globe. Winner of the Martin E. Segal Award, Nancy Maultsby has built an impressive international career in opera and in orchestral collaborations, including a wide range of roles with the Netherlands Opera and National Theater Athens, to name a few. Hailed as “powerfully convincing” in his Opera Ireland (Dublin) debut, Marcus DeLoach has sung principal roles with American Opera Projects, Boston Lyric Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Seattle Opera, Utah Opera, and many others. Roderick Dixon has a prolific recital and concert career, including collaborative concerts at the Kodak Theatre with Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, and the Hollywood Bowl with the Irish Tenors.
Drawing inspiration from Henry Wallace’s 1942 speech proclaiming the 20th Century to be “the century of the common man,” Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man will serve as the opening for this thrilling concert. Closing the first half of the performance is a piece written in commemoration of Russia’s defeat of Napoleon in 1812. Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture is instantly recognizable to millions of people worldwide from its’ tender opening to its’ explosive finale. The evening will conclude with one of the most beloved works ever written: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony. The Symphony is a monument to eternal worldly brotherhood and will feature the grand premiere of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale under the direction of Jonathan Emmons and James Keith.
Honor Beethoven’s 251st birthday in style with the Greensboro Symphony and Beethoven’s 9th!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
