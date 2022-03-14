The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents American Rhapsody
GREENSBORO, NC (03/08/2022) – Exploring music inspired by a land of vast geographic and cultural diversity, with a history equally as immense and complicated, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is excited to announce American Rhapsody at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 8:00 pm on April 02, 2022, made possible by The Tannenbaum Sternberger Foundation! Featuring Duke Ellington’s The River Suite, and The American Rhapsody with music by Samuel Coleridge Taylor and narration by Aaron Dworkin, the program will also include the timelessSymphony No. 9 “From the New World” by Antonin Dvorak.
Named a 2005 MacArthur Fellow, President Obama’s first appointment to the National Council on the Arts, and Governor Snyder’s appointment to the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, Aaron P. Dworkin served as Dean of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance (ranked among the top-performing arts schools in the nation). Dworkin is a spoken-word performing artist with a current national tour of his American Rhapsody with a national orchestral consortium. His visual digital art project, Fractured History, has been exhibited at multiple galleries and museums to rave reviews. In addition, Dworkin is a successful social entrepreneur having founded The Sphinx Organization, the leading arts organization with the mission of transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.
Beginning the program is work by great American composer Duke Ellington, best known for his jazz career and as one of the foremost big band musicians of all time. Ellington’s The River Suite, a poetic celebration of the Mississippi River, was premiered in 1970 to accompany a ballet by Alvin Ailey. The American Rhapsody is a work set to Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s Symphonic Variations on an African Air. The text read by Aaron Dworkin is from George Washington, effectively creating a piece that “brings together the words of our white Founding Father, the music composed by a Black man of the nation from which he fought to free us, based on a song sung by slaves”.
The program will close with Dvorak’s New World Symphony. This symphony exploded in popularity after its Carnegie Hall premiere in 1893 and remains one of the most recognizable and loved symphonies ever written. Dvorak claimed to be inspired by Native American music and African American Spirituals in its composition.
Only rarely does one have an opportunity to experience such a broad range of American-inspired music. Don’t miss the GSO and Aaron Dworkin in American Rhapsody!
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
