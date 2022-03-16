The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration
Henry Panion, Guest Conductor
GREENSBORO, NC (03/16/2022) – One of Gospel Music's greatest legends returns to Greensboro for an unforgettable concert experience! The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is proud to present the Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, April 29,2022, at 8:00 pm! Tickets are $35-$80 and are on sale now at greensborosymphony.org, TangerCenter.com, ticketmaster.com, and through the GSO Box Office at 336-335-5456.
Experience the electrifying stylings of gospel legend Richard Smallwood, guest conductor Dr. Henry Panion, and the full symphonic force of the GSO. Joining them on stage is the Community Gospel Choir of over 200 singers from 51 local churches. They are led by Corey Williams, Director of Music and Arts at Mount Zion Baptist Church and Member of the GSO Board of Directors.
Smallwood's career has been a non-stop series of significant collaborations and successes. A tenured, talented, and respected inspirational pianist, singer, songwriter, and producer in the Gospel music business since the '70s, Smallwood's songs have been recorded by the likes of Whitney Houston, Destiny's Child, Kelly Price, Gerald Levert, and Aretha Franklin. His groups, "The Richard Smallwood Singers" and later "Vision," have achieved major recording successes since the early 1980s.
Guest conductor Dr. Henry Panion is a Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, conductor, and educator and has worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, The Lionel Hampton Orchestra, and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard. Panion also founded the UAB Recording Studio and produced for award-winning groups such as UAB Gospel Choir and the UAB Jazz Ensemble.
This exciting collaboration of Smallwood, Panion, the GSO, and the Community Gospel Choir will feature songs such as "I Love the Lord," "Center of My Joy," "Total Praise," and many more. This is a concert you will not want to miss!
