The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Announces Ruben Sings Luther
Greensboro, NC (06/20/2023) – Fans of American Idol and pop superstar, Luther Vandross, will rejoice at the chance to hear Ruben Studdard with the Greensboro Symphony (GSO) in Ruben Sings Luther on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 8:00pm. No one comes closer to recreating the sound of Luther Vandross than Ruben Studdard—creating a special concert event for Ruben fans and millions of Luther Vandross fans who long for his music!
Hailed as “the next Luther” during his American Idol run, Ruben Studdard broke into the mainstream in the early 2000s as winner of American Idol’s second season, later pursuing a solo career focused on classic R&B and gospel music. After releasing many successful albums such as “Letters From Birmingham” (2012), and “Unconditional Love” (2014), Studdard took a well-received foray into theater by portraying Fats Waller in a revival tour of “Ain't Misbehavin'”, which received a GRAMMY nomination for its soundtrack. Following the show's completion in May 2009, he returned to his studio career with another album, “Love Is”. In 2018, Ruben released the album “Ruben Sings Luther”, and secured a GRAMMY nomination for his recording of “Superstar”. He has received an honorary Master of Arts degree from his alma mater, Alabama A&M.
Luther Vandross touted a career that made him the most successful R&B artist of the 80s and 90s. He scored a series of multi-million-selling albums containing chart-topping hit singles, performed sold-out tours of the U.S. and around the world, and also took charge of his music creatively, writing or co-writing most of his songs and arranging and producing his records. He was equally well known for his distinctive interpretations of classic pop and R&B songs. Possessed of a smooth, versatile tenor voice, he charmed millions with his romantic music.
Experience the magic of Luther Vandross with such hits as Always and Forever, Never Too Much, Superstar, A House is Not a Home, Power of Love, Here and Now, So Amazing, Stop to Love, and many more, when you experience Ruben Sings Luther with Ruben Studdard and GSO!
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at GreensboroSymphony.org and TangerCenter.com
Who: Ruben Studdard, vocals
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
What: Ruben Sings Luther
When: Saturday, October 14th, 2023 at 8:00 pm
Where: StevenTanger Center for the Performing Arts
300 North Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Tickets: greensborosymphony.org / TangerCenter.com / ticketmaster.com /
GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
Price*: $80, $65, $50, $35
*Fees not included
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
