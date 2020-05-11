Greensboro, NC – The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) has rescheduled two Masterworks concerts from the 2019-2020 season. These concerts were postponed and rescheduled after NC Governor Roy Cooper advised doing so for all upcoming gatherings with over 100 people to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The new dates can be found below:
Event Name Original Date New Date
Beethoven’s 9th March 28, 2020 December 10, 2020
Maestro & Mendelssohn May 9, 2020 May 15, 2021
Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets as single tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date. Masterworks Series Subscribers will be contacted directly by GSO Staff soon on available ticket options. The GSO is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit GSO on their website or contact the GSO Box Office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456 x224.
