The Golden Shine’s “Common Misconceptions”

Birds are singing, the sun is shining, spring is in the air—and the Golden Shine returns with a new EP, “Common Misconceptions,” out now via streaming platforms.
Defying the common misconception of what a recording-project from Larry Wayne Slaton, the Old Heavy Hands rocker (and Legacy Irons tattoo artist,) might sound like, the Golden Shine offers an outlet on which he blends “lofi indie rock heartland honesty and new wave shimmer through a songwriter’s perspective.”
Slaton’s perspective is soaked in sonic terrain and textural dimensions, with the Golden Shine taking its name from an image he conjures on the horizon. “There are some wooded hills near my house,” Slaton explained, “and when you drive over them during the late afternoon golden hour, it looks like everything is drenched in gold by the sun—it’s an almost indescribable beauty.”
Slaton’s best attempt at capturing that essence comes through in “the Golden Shine,” a phrase often visited in his songwriting. “I tend to write about whatever hits me at the moment,” he said,” but I find myself writing about friends, driving, and love a lot.”
“Be Just Where You Are,” the first single off the new record, acts as a letter to himself. “I grew up in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, going to punk rock shows at the Fireside Bowl and Metro,” he said. “That song goes out to my younger self—to the kid standing there in the front row.”
The Chicago connection extends throughout the Golden Shine, with involvement from Chicago expats Scotty Sandwich and Gar Clemens, who worked together for the Golden Shine’s debut, “Twice as Bright as Gold,” (released in January 2020). The Windy City influence of the three, who also play in the “dream punk” outfit Belle Letters, helps curb assumptions of sounds the Golden Shine would carry.
“At first, people figured it’d be acoustic folk or alt-country songs,” Slaton recalled of making the first record. “I know for a fact a few people were surprised,” he added.
Explaining his wide-array of influences by listing local loves, Slaton asserts himself as a “self-proclaimed music nerd.”
“I love to love it. I love to hate it. I’m greatly influenced by my friends who write the best songs: Woodrow Hart, Nate Hall, and Gar Clemens, who always makes me want to keep writing. I love the styles of Drew Foust, Jon Dwyer, and Josh King too,” he said.
“I love The Stones,” he continued, turning to worldwide acts. “I love John Prine. I love The Boss. I love Tom Petty. I love The Clash. I love Outkast, Hot Water Music, The Drive-By Truckers and Jason Isbell, The Weakerthans, and A Tribe Called Quest.”
And all that love results in Slaton honing a style that’s distinctly not an Old Heavy Hands offshoot, nor is it entirely a departure for fans.
“I don’t think it’s as drastic of a change as Dee Dee Ramone’s rap record, or even Neil Young’s “Trans” record,” he noted, describing the difference as “a little closer to Joe Strummer’s shift from The Clash to The Mescaleros.”
For Slaton, it’s purely organic. “I’m drawn to atmospheric, dreamy sounding music, so this project is usually the place for that to surface,” he explained, adding songs from the Golden Shine sit comfortably on a playlist amongst acts like Maggie Rogers, Wilco, Kurt Vile, My Morning Jacket, or The Replacements.
Notes of the Replacements certainly ring in “Secret Weapons,” the first track, which not only drops a lyric of the album title, it also stands as a testament to the record’s purpose. “This EP is a direct result of the need to make music,” Slaton noted. “It seems like every musician of any capacity has felt hollow at some point over the past year,” he added of the song (and overall album), which worked to re-energize creative flows for everyone involved—notably bassist Josh Coe.
“He’s been a huge part of this project and a driving force in keeping this whole thing moving forward,” Slaton noted, recalling how a phone call from Coe kick-started production. Coe, and House of Fools drummer, Jack Foster had finished renovating home studios. Slaton had his trusty bathroom (with acoustics befitting both records thus far). Individual parts were recorded remotely and sent off to the Sandwich Shoppe for mixing.
In contrast to the array of guest artists on the first album (including appearances from Nick Musillami and Woodrow Hart from the Color Realm, Jonny Clousson, backing vocals from Lydia Loveless and Lauren Reece; and drums by Kyle Cox from End Serenade and Almost People) the cast of “Common Misconceptions” hits closer to home.
Slaton’s wife, Laura Murphy, lent backing vocals. “We’ve been married for a decade and, I knew she could sing, but I had no idea she could sing like that,” Slaton said. “I asked her to try and sing some backup vocals and soon realized maybe I should be the one singing backups.” And his stepdad, author Andrew Kenning, read from Kenning’s book “Devil Don’t Go,” on the “Jawbreaker-esque” interlude for “Only Temporary.”
Both Coe and Slaton enjoyed the experience. “In a studio setting, you can have a ‘on the clock’ feeling that makes you rush the process,” Coe explained. Slaton agreed, “When that moment of epiphany or inspiration hits, all you have to do is jump right in there and plug-in.”
Carrying that spirit, the pair continues to bask in recording the Golden Shine; and recently captured sax and EWI solos from Casey Cranford at Beer Co (Coe’s bottle shop in downtown Greensboro). They’ll likely end up on a Fleetwood Mac cover at Coe’s urging. But Slaton doesn’t plan to dim on new material. “I have a pretty long and ever-expanding list of songs I’ve yet to record,” he said, “and I myself am excited to see what happens to those!”
“Common Misconceptions,” a new EP from the Golden Shine, is available over streaming platforms.
