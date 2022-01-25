THE GO-GO’S ANNOUNCE NEW 2022 NORTH AMERICAN WEST COAST DATES
Tickets go on sale to the general public
Friday, January 28 @ 10am PT
LOS ANGELES, CA – January 25, 2022 – Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s most recent members and multi-platinum selling Los Angeles rock band The Go-Go’s announce newly rescheduled dates for their 2022 North American west coast tour.
The new live dates include rescheduled shows in San Francisco, Reno, Temecula, San Diego, and Anaheim (new), with a special hometown show scheduled for Los Angeles to be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10:00am PT,with the fan club andlocal pre-sales starting on Thursday, January 27 from 10:00am to 10:00pm PT. Tickets can be purchased at the links below.
“We are very pleased to be starting our west coast tour in just a few short weeks. Because every other band is also looking for venues, we’ve had to alter our routing a little, but we hope our fans will be as happy and excited to see us as we are to see them! Lots of love from The Go-Go’s!”
As the first multi-platinum-selling, all-female band to play their own instruments, write their own songs and soar to No. 1 on the album charts, The Go-Go’s are the most successful female rock band of all time and, in 2021,were inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.
Rooted in the early L.A. punk scene, Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards, vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums, percussion, vocals), Kathy Valentine (bass guitar, vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar, vocals) didn’t PLAY the part of bad girls; they were genuine punk rockers.
In 2020 the band released their documentary THE GO-GO’S, which first premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, achieving a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won a 2020 Critics Choice Award for “Best Music Documentary” in addition to receiving the honor of “Most Compelling Living Subjects in a Documentary.” Directed by Alison Ellwood, the candid and archive-rich documentary assesses the group’s place in music and the first to set the record straight about their historical ascent to global stardom. The Go-Go’s first new recording in nearly 20 years, “Club Zero,” hit the Top 10 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart upon its release and the documentary captures them working on an early version of the song.
Rescheduled Dates:
Date City/State Venue
The Go-Go’s rose to fame following the release of their 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat, a collection of infectious tracks with huge hooks. Locked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks, Beauty and the Beat was one of the most successful debut albums of all time, featuring the hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” (one of Rolling Stone’s ‘Top 100 Pop Singles’) and “We Got the Beat”and resulted in a Grammy® nomination for Best New Artist. The Go-Go’s became a global phenomenon and blazed brand-new trails in music – for women in particular.
