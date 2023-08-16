The Ghosts of Liberty bring their blend of life, love, and music to the Friday Flavors Concert at Stonefield Cellars Winery in Stokesdale on August 25.
Based around married couple Tyler and Emma Millard, the Ghosts of Liberty run various incarnations, from duo to full band to a blend of Tyler’s solo work with dashes of covers in between.
Taking influences from the bones of history and lives today, the couple built a sound and a band while building a life of matrimony — now with their beloved toddler, Clara, in tow. ”She turns two in October and she’s the light of both of our lives,” said the couple. “She’s truly everything to us!”
As they look forward to birthdays and milestones, looking back, it was family from the beginning. “We started playing music together because Tyler’s brother, Mark suggested it,” they explained, referencing Mark and Emma having met back in high school. “We started dating at the end of 2014 and got married in 2018, which is the same year the band was born.”
For Emma, it’s a path embarked on from an early age — with classical training and an upbringing in musical theater. “I even sang with the Baltimore Opera Company as a child,” she said. By high school, she was fronting an alt/pop band — taking a brief stint from performing while focusing on college. As an adult, “the music came calling again,” she added. “I’ve always loved show tunes and country, but I found myself drawn into the earnestness of the modern folk movement.”
A lifelong lover of music, Tyler’s path was a bit less straightforward. “I didn’t even pick up a guitar until I was 21 years old,” he explained. “I was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative retinal disease; and I figured I should have another hobby since I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports as much going forward.”
Flash-forward five years (and a Master’s degree in Mathematics) Tyler’s infatuation with music flourished into a career pursuit. “And that pretty much set the stage for these two love birds to meet,” they said.
Together, their sound is nested between Tyler’s classic rock-leaning — his first bar group, The Tyler Millard Band, infused rock and classic blues — and the earnesty Emma emphasizes in her songwriting.
“Our current influences are the kind of music that isn’t modern country but sounds like it comes from people who live in the woods,” they explained, pointing to artists like Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, and Tyler Childers. “Some people say it’s kind of modern outlaw country. Others might just say it’s Americana.”
“But we also love pop acts like Fletcher and Sia,” they continued. “And so we try to incorporate a pop mentality into our melodies and chord choices as long as they don’t make the songs sound too predictable.”
Production-wise, the couple turned to Doug Davis when releasing one of their first songs: “Prologue,” which Tyler wrote as a proposal to Emma. “I sang it to her for the first time on Christmas Eve 2017,” Tyler said. “We worked with Doug to have it produced by the following September, so that we could use it as our first dance song at our wedding.”
“Doug Davis is a great musician and an even better man,” he continued. “We laugh now about how self-involved it is to dance to a song that you are singing and is about yourself, but it was sweet at the time.”
As the time shifts in tune with their relationship and musical career, “being in a band with your spouse definitely has its challenges,” they explained. “Most people can leave work at work and complain to their spouse about their coworkers. But we have to find a way to put a nice bow on any loose ends or disagreements before we finish working. You really don’t want those types of things bleeding into family time.”
Those challenges (and rewards) often work themselves into songs like “Sundown to Sunrise.”
“This one is the most true to us,” they noted. “The song is a reminder to ourselves of how much love we have for each other, even if it takes from sundown to sunrise to work through something.”
“We just really try to make sure we’ve gotten to the bottom of a disagreement before we move to the next thing,” they added. “And sometimes the next thing is bedtime.” It’s a pragmatic approach often employed in what they consider their “pen-pal” songwriting process. “Emma is the more passionate one and Tyler is more of the workhorse,” they said. “And when things are really cooking, we share voice memos back and forth all day.”
As their kitchen of songs started to simmer, Tyler started taking music production courses to better facilitate their recordings and his solo work. His debut album, “UnderBite” is due in October.
“I actually produced this first record in Boston at Plaid Dog Studios,” he explained. “The studio helped me run a crowd-funding campaign to cover the cost of the production. And I leaned on family and friends to help choose which songs would make the album and which should be singles.” Emma’s voice naturally makes an appearance on several tracks — offering a familiar flavor in a slightly different sonic pursuit, all of which blend into their live sets through a mix of originals and cover songs.
Choosing a mix that’s sure to give his wife “that moment.” “Like the kind moment they talk about on American Idol,” Tyler said, pointing to crowd favorites like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” or Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
“You only get so much time with a crowd to make an impression,” he explained. “And they probably don’t know much of your original material, so you better take advantage of the covers.”
The Ghosts of Liberty brings those flavors together for the “Friday Flavors Concert” at Stonefield Cellars Winery in Stokesdale on August 25. “We love playing up there,” the couple said. “Stonefield always gets a great crowd of folks that are a listening crowd — and as the saying goes, the crowd makes the show.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
