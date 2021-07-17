THE GHOSTLIGHT CONCERT SERIES AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE PRESENTS:
- WRISTBAND AND LED HEAD – FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 7:30PM
- FAREWELL FRIEND ALBUM RELEASE – SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 7PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces two live concert additions in August to the Ghostlight Concert Series. Tickets are on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Ghostlights are a tradition almost as old as theatre itself. They light the stage when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theatre alive. For many months in 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, ready for live entertainment to return to the stage.
The Ghostlight Concert Series at the Carolina Theatre is presented with support from ArtsGreensboro.
WRISTBAND AND LED HEAD FRIDAY, AUGUST 13, 7:30PM
With special guests ARTEMIS PYLE (Lynyrd Skynyrd)
and JUSTIN LOEW (The Mantras)
The Music of the Allman Brothers by WristBand and the music of Led Zeppelin by Led Head, with special guests Artemis Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Justin Loew of The Mantras.
Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.Sales tax is included in the ticket price. A $1 Facility fee will be added. Box Office opens at 7:00pm for this event only.
ABOUT WRISTBAND
WristBand shows deliver the sounds that made rock music great! Strongly influenced by the Allman Brothers, the five-piece band features the slide guitar & vocals of Poppa T. Lineberry, John Pugh on percussion, Craig Young on bass, Scott Humphreys on lead guitar, and Jefferson Dalby on piano and organ grooves. ABB fans love their renditions of the greatest southern rock tunes of all time.
ABOUT LED HEAD
Based out of North Carolina, Led Head delivers the spirit and soul of the one and only Led Zeppelin. No fancy costumes, no fake imitations –just the real, raw, rock & roll music that Zeppelin has captivated us with for all these years! Led Head is John "JD" Davis on vocals and guitar, Joe DeHart on guitar, Jay Denny on percussion, and George Westberry on bass, keyboards and mandolin.
FAREWELL FRIEND SATURDAY, AUGUST 14, 7PM
With WILD ROOTS RISING
Farewell Friend is bringing the celebrated songs of their full-length album Samson to the Carolina Theatre stage. The album is a catalog of early childhood memories and daydreams infused with biblical narratives smashed up against the frustrations of watching family and friends lose their own faith. Tom Troyer, the group’s producer and songwriter will be joined by his bandmates Aaron Cummings on drums, Evan Campfield on upright bass, and Mark Byerly on electric guitar, dobro and lap steel.
Wild Roots Rising will be opening the night’s festivities by performing a selection of songs from their self-titled debut album, recorded and mixed by Tom Troyer of Farewell Friend. While they typically perform as a duo, for this show they will be joined by a group of talented NC musicians: Bella Ward (from Water the Band), Zac Covington (UNCG alumni), and Evan Campfield (UNCG alumni and bass player for Farewell Friend).
Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Taxes and fees are included. Box Office opens at 6:30pm for this event only.
ABOUT FAREWELL FRIEND
Farewell Friend has been performing and recording alternative folk and Americana music since 2013. At the helm is Tom Troyer, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. The music is biblical in its scope, with intricate instrumentation and stories influenced by literature and Troyer’s own observations of communities and families split apart by highways, racism, poverty, and the wild continent of America. Their musical projects delve into lush orchestral textures, gritty distorted guitar solos, and minimal acoustic landscapes to tell stories about love, loss, and identity.
ABOUT WILD ROOTS RISING
Wild Roots Rising is an Indie Folk Band from North Carolina led by songwriters and instrumentalists Julia Houghton and Olivia Moore. “As musicians and folk artists we aim to create a space to talk about environmental issues, social justice, and connecting with our communities; as well as sharing stories of love, friendship, and the human experience. We believe in dancing it out, living slowly, taking time to appreciate the earth, and focusing on gratitude.”
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are recommended unless fully vaccinated. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated.)
- Because the majority of our audience for the Carolina Kids Club is under the age of 12, we are requiring masks for the CKC events to keep everyone as safe and comfortable as possible.
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office will be open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM starting Monday, July 19. Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
