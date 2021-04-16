Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces the return of the Ghostlight Concert Series, featuring Abigail Dowd’s Album Release with guest opener Earleine on Saturday, June 26, at 8PM. Ghostlights are a tradition almost as old as theatre itself. They light the stage when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theatre alive. For months of 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, and now live entertainment is returning to the stage.
ABOUT ABIGAIL DOWD
Singer/songwriter/guitarist Abigail Dowd grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Since her 2017 debut album, Dowd has become known throughout the Triad for her soulful voice and classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called "a writer of the highest caliber.” (The All Scene Eye)
Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, Dowd weaves hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the south to create a sound Acoustic Guitar Magazine described as influenced by “guitar-driven introspective folk of the 1970s… but so are blues and roots rock ’n’ roll.”
Dowd’s latest album Beautiful Day will be released on April 23, 2021. Recorded live with a full band at the Fidelitorium, the album was produced by Grammy nominated engineer/mixer Jason Richmond. American Songwriter magazine has called it “…a package of sonic warmth. It’s a friendly reminder that life’s blessings are happening in the here and now."
Now, live together for the first time, they are joined by Joe MacPhail on keyboards, Austin McCall on percussion, Alex McKinney on dobro and pedal steel guitar, and Scott Sawyer on electric guitar.
ABOUT EARLEINE
Originally from Nashville, TN, Earleine is now making a life in Durham, NC. Her open-hearted songwriting makes you enter an indie folk/pop dream state. With rotating band members, Ashley Wright is the core vocalist/songwriter/guitarist.
Earleine's debut self-titled EP is a journey through personal exploration and acceptance. Each of the four songs on the EP come with their own personality such as the head bopping “Rita” or the transcendental “Let That River Roar.” The tracks aim to evoke emotion, promote self-exploration, and honor nostalgia.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 at the door. Taxes, commissions, and fees are included. The Box office will open at 7:30PM for this show only.
The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro recently upgraded ticket buying software to improve customer experience across the board. This new patron-focused system offers several benefits including ticket access on mobile devices. If guests have purchased tickets online or have made donations to the Carolina Theatre in the last five years, contact information will have transferred from the old system, but passwords will need to be updated upon first login with the new system.
What guests need to know for their visit to the Carolina Theatre:
- Current COVID precautions allow us to seat 250 guests in the auditorium.
- The Carolina Theatre auditorium has been divided into clearly marked, socially-distanced seating pods in groups of two (2), four (4), and six (6).
- Audience members will be asked to wear masks over their noses and mouths upon entering the building and when moving throughout the theatre. (Concessions may be consumed once seated in the auditorium.)
- Out of an abundance of caution, health checks including a temperature scan may be performed at the door.
- Signed liability waivers will be required and will be available online in advance or at the door.
- The theatre’s concessions stand is open, with socially-distanced line marks indicated.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic. For specific event or ticketing questions, guests should send an email to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com. Together we will continue to navigate these challenging times.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
