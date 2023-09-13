Hey Winston-Salem! FemFest NC is puttin’ on the ritz for the inaugural FemFête, a classical music soirée and silent auction going down at SECCA on September 22.
Fancy dress is suggested for the notably swankier affair, which features an array of classical musicians in lieu of the punkier varieties (though the traditional FemFest will still rock on later in the year).
The loftier FemFête price point is accompanied by complimentary beer, wine, cheese, and charcuterie in an elevated atmosphere — though the mission and heart remain the same: fundraising for the FemFest NC 501(c)3 which works to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Internally, we’re billing FemFête as ‘The FemFest Gang Gets Fancy AF’,” said FemFest organizer Sarah Burns. “Sometimes it’s okay to put away our cut-off t-shirts because getting fancy is just plain fun! We would love to see everyone in their versions of glitz and glam cocktail attire.”
“We know it’s an unexpected look for us,” she continued. “But we’ve actually discussed incorporating other genres for a couple years now. And in planning this fundraising event at SECCA, we decided it was the perfect opportunity to introduce some of the classical musicians that have expressed interest in being more involved with FemFest NC in the past.”
As FemFête sees FemFest stepping out of their comfort zone, the gang looks to highlight the comfort zones of other musicians and artisans, while helping bring the basic comforts to those who need it most through continuing to fundraise for the emergency shelter at Family Services of Forsyth County. “We’re hoping that FemFête will become an annual fundraising event for FemFest NC so we can continue to raise awareness and support for their work,” Burns said.
Co-organizer, Jelaina Frelitz, agreed. “As we continue to grow, we want to introduce the mission of FemFest NC to new-to-us audiences — and sometimes that means venturing into ‘unknown’ territory.”
“FemFest has always been both music and art-driven,” she continued. “We’re thrilled to hold an event in such a pillar venue of the Winston-Salem community. The Hanes House will provide us the opportunity to host in an intimate, salon-style environment complete with an outdoor terrace featuring a stunning view of the grounds and SECCA’s lake.”
Despite the high-brow nature and fancy duds, FemFest fans will see at least a few familiar faces with Billie Feather swapping her punk guitar riffs for classical strings in the classical duo, Resonator, she shares with banjoist Hank Smith.
A resident of Washington these days (as a professor at Washington State University, no less), Feather is excited to continue her connections to FemFest and visit her old stomping grounds. “I love traveling and we love playing for a fantastic cause,” she said of the cross-country appearance. “So of course, we were in!” Taking inspiration from artists like the Krüger Brothers and Bela Fleck’s work with classical guitarist John Williams, Resonator “finds comfort in breaking musical barriers with innovative instrumentation and arrangements.”
Feather’s excitement extends to showcasing a different side of her musical prowess through a band “born of a mutual love of classical, bluegrass, and folk music.” Their set will boast a “mixture of original compositions, rearranged classical favorites, and evocative reimaginings of traditional folk tunes,” to express the joy they find in “creating music that connects generations and appeals to all levels of music lovers.”
It’s a joy shared by their fellow performers: classical guitarist (and UNC-School of the Arts student) Olivia Anderson; chamber musician (and teacher at the UNCSA Community Music School) Charley Shafer, who’ll perform with Dr. Robert Matthews (organist and choirmaster at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church); and the Ensemble Clarke composed of Laurence Brooke, Sara Antonia Arévalo, and Jojo Di Norcia.
“They’re all absolutely incredible musicians of exceptional caliber and we could not be more honored that they will be a part of our first FemFête!,” Feather noted of her billmates. “We’re so thankful for all of them!”
“Everyone involved are dear friends to FemFest,” she continued. “They all have local ties to schools. They’re all incredibly supportive of the FemFest mission which is to inspire others through music and raising awareness of domestic violence.”
Turning to the realm of visual art, FemFête will host a silent auction featuring works from Laura Lashley, Kimberly Varnadoe, and Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet. “All three of our featured visual artists are well-known, sought-after creators within the community,” Frelitz explained. “We’re honored for their continued support of our mission.”
Honors and hors d’oeuvre abound for FemFête, though lovers of the lowbrow needn’t worry: FemFest NC, with its grit and rock’n’roll glory, will return on December 2.
“The outpouring of love and support is everything we expect from this community,” Burns said, suggesting folks keep an eye on the FemFest socials as details, lineups, and specialty events surrounding “FemFest NC X” will start rolling out shortly.
Join the FemFest gang in getting fancy af for the inaugural FemFête at SECCA on September 22. Tickets are $100, with a discounted rate available for SECCA members. More information can be found at: https://femfestnc.betterworld.org/events/FemFete.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.