Greensboro, NC -- The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest on Saturday, June 11 from 12-5 pm. Porchfest is a unique event in which neighbors offer their porches, musicians volunteer their talents, and we pair the two. Guests can stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere. Dunleath Porchfest has become recognized by many as a grassroots event that celebrates performing arts, a sense of community and goodwill, and local history. The event will include:
- Forty-nine performance groups are scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon in all areas of the neighborhood. There will be music for everyone’s taste -- folk, country, rock, pop, bluegrass, old-time, jazz, blues, Latin, classical, and more.
- Ten of these performances will feature youth performers as part of Kid’s Track, many from the Music Academy of North Carolina. So bring the kids to be inspired!
- Food vendors: Ghassan’s Food Truck, Taco Bros, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, and My Brother’s Cookies
- A free instrument-making activity for kids where they can make a guitar or a banjo
- Food collection for a local food pantry
- Event t-shirts will be available for sale at the event, with all performers listed on the back of the shirt. Proceeds from sales benefit Dunleath Porchfest.
- A single finale performance in Sternberger Park at 4:15 pm will conclude the event.
Event parking will be available at Swann Middle School and the Women’s Resource Center. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on, gather with friends and family, listen to music, enjoy some food, put your feet up, relax, laugh together, make memories, and be part of the goodwill!
The Dunleath Neighborhood is near downtown Greensboro just off Summit Avenue, Yanceyville Street, and Bessemer Avenue. For additional information, including a list of performers, directions, planning your visit, and more, visit us online at Dunleath.org, or connect with us on Facebook.
#DunleathPorchfest #NeighborsMusicCommunity
