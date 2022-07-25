BOONE, NC— Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, An Appalachian Summer Festival,wraps up its 38th season with MOMIX: Alice, Saturday, July 30 at 7pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. MOMIX’s internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s novel. Journey down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and the visionary choreography of MOMIX Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, who founded the company 42 years ago. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!
Tickets are $35 adults, $20 students, and free for children 12 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket. Buy tickets atAppsummer.org, in person at the Schaefer Center (733 Rivers St.), or call the box office at 828-262-4046.
Alice — which comes to Boone fresh off its July premiere at New York City’s Joyce Theatre — features a mind-bending use of multimedia, theatrical invention, stunning lights, elaborate costuming, and heady sounds, creating a dance experience like no other. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, the critically acclaimed production is reimagined through MOMIX’s typically vigorous and acrobatic language, with a heaping helping of illusions, psychedelic imagery, and special effects.
- “MOMIX: ALICE is as close to perfection as anything I could imagine in my wildest dreams.” —BroadwayWorld.com
- “MOMIX proved that after 42 years it can still dazzle an audience with its use of movement, lighting, props, puppets, and talented performers.” —L.A. Dance Chronicle
- “It is a triumph of imagination, illusions, and special effects, a mind-blowing show that is an endless metamorphosis where all dancers are protagonists.” —TheWonderfulWorldofDance.com
Alice herself is played in turns or all at once by the entire female company, and even by a collection of puppets in the vignettes following Alice’s tumble down the rabbit hole, wherein she encounters various versions of herself. Throughout the 90-minute performance, ’70s-style kaleidoscopic projections magnify nature; a gallery of mysterious characters constantly spring to life — from spiders and rabbits to the inevitable Queen of Hearts; and the costumes, weird and wonderfully elaborate pieces of art, transform the dancers from one character to another. The soundscape, curated by Pendleton, includes a musical collage of pieces by such distinctive artists/composers as A.R. Rahman, Danny Elfman, Franz Ferdinand, and Gotye, plus a scene-stealing, on-the-nose number by Jefferson Airplane/Grace Slick.
Tickets
Performance sponsorship is provided by Chuck and Anna Eyler.
About MOMIX
Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS’s “Dance in America” series, France’s Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company’s repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company’s performance was distributed on laser disc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton’s direction, played the role of “Bluey” in the feature film FX2; and "White Widow," co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman’s movie The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.
With the support of the Scottsdale Cultural Council Scottsdale Center for the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mr. Pendleton created "Bat Habits" to celebrate the opening of the San Francisco Giants’ new spring training park in Scottsdale. MOMIX has been commissioned by corporations such as Fiat and Mercedes Benz, performing at Fiat’s month-long 100th Anniversary Celebration in Torino, Italy, and Mercedes Benz’s International Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival:
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 28,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years. With ticket prices ranging from $20-$50, as well as several free events and special ticket offers, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.
The 2022 festival dates were July 1-30. Visit AppSummer.org to view the full calendar lineup.
