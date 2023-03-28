The Contenders to Perform at Reynolda Village
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 27, 2023) - More Barn Concerts proudly presents The Contenders on Thursday, April 13, at The Barn at Reynolda Village.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This is a seated general admission show with limited reserved table seating. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 (cash only) at the door. Reserved table seating is sold out.
The Contenders is a two-man band whose music is an amalgam of classic country, folk, and rootsy rock and roll. The group was formed in 2013 by singer and songwriter Jay Nash. Nash was at home in Vermont shortly after wrapping up a tour when he began thinking about the many musicians he'd come to know, some of whom stuck to playing music despite a lack of larger commercial success. He was inspired to write songs about his musical heroes, famous and otherwise, and was eager to find a different vehicle for this material.
He contacted his friend, Josh Day, a drummer whose resume includes work with Sara Bareilles, Adam Hood, Jennifer Nettles, The Kruger Brothers, John Oates, and Applewood Road. The two shared their ideas about Nash's tunes, and they decided to form a guitar and drums band called The Contenders.
Nash and Day soon took their ideas into the studio and released their debut EP, Meet the Contenders, in November 2014. All of the songs on the debut album were written by Josh and Jay, which highlight their rootsy approach and strong harmonies. In November 2017, The Contenders delivered their first full-length album, Laughing with the Reckless, released by the Nashville-based independent label Rock Ridge Music.
To purchase tickets for this event or learn more about the More Barn concert series, please visit www.reynoldavillage.com/morebarn.
