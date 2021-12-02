The California Honeydrops, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, Keller & Ella Williams, The Judy Chops added to lineup for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (July 27-31, 2022)
Tickets on sale now and selling fast; new ‘Heartbeat’ merch added to FloydFest online store
Official Press Release / sam@atwproductions.com
FLOYD, VA — Following last month’s double, initial artist announcements, theme-and-logo debut and ticket on-sale, Across-the-Way Productions releases its third round of artist additions today for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s award-winning, premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 27 to 31, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.
Topping today’s release are The California Honeydrops, who draw on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk and Southern soul, to Delta blues and New Orleans second-line. Making return trips to the mountain, GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass rockers The Infamous Stringdusters and Colorado’s newgrass legends Leftover Salmon are now on the bill, along with FloydFest pillar Keller Williams, who will not only be performing solo, but also alongside his daughter Ella Williams and with his Grateful Gospel project. Also added are The Judy Chops, who are toting their jump blues, rock, swing and soul up to the mountain for the first time.
Today’s artist announcements follow Across-the-Way Productions’ first two artist announcements, which included the long-awaited return of the pop, rock, R&B and jazz quintet Lake Street Dive; one of rock music’s greatest female icons and multiple-GRAMMY winner Melissa Etheridge; world-class guitar phenom and soul singer-songwriter Marcus King; Floyd, Virginia-raised singer-songwriter and now national touring artist Morgan Wade; synthy-modern-soul suppliers Durand Jones & The Indications; GRAMMY-nominated, rising roots-music star Amythyst Kiah; the R&B, blues, gospel and good old-fashioned funk of Neal Francis; the spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities of Sierra Ferrell; the fearless falsetto and mid-60’s soul of Aaron Frazer; and 2021 FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition winner, 49 Winchester, and runner-up, Sexbruise?. The next artist reveal is slated for Dec. 14, 2021, with more to follow over the next six-plus months.
Tickets for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2021, with the first price increase — in tandem with the release of single-day GA tickets — scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2022, again on July 1, 2022, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 27, 2022.
The California Honeydrops
Led by dynamic vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, and drawing on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, Delta blues and New Orleans second-line, The California Honeydrops bring vibrant energy and infectious dance-party vibes to their shows. They’ve taken the party all over the world, playing festivals of all kinds and touring widely across North America, Europe and Australia. In 2016 and 2017, the Honeydrops were honored to support Bonnie Raitt on her North America release tour — and in the past have been privileged to support the likes of B.B. King, Allen Toussaint, Buddy Guy and Dr. John. Whether in those high-profile performances or in more intimate venues where the band itself can leave the stage and get down on the dance floor, The California Honeydrops’ shared vision and purpose remain: to make the audience dance and sing. We welcome the band to our mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about and listen to The California Honeydrops, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/the-california-honeydrops/.
The Infamous Stringdusters
The GRAMMY Award-winning quintet — featuring Andy Falco, Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Jeremy Garrett and Travis Book — continues to expand their signature sound by perfecting their seamless fusion of All-American-bluegrass and rock, and return to the mountain for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat. Constantly sailing into uncharted territory moored only by their expressive patchwork of bluegrass threaded together with strands of rock, jazz, funk, country, old-time and more, The Infamous Stringdusters continue to grow as instrumentalists and songwriters, evident in their forthcoming album, ‘Toward the Fray,’ due out in February 2022. The band’s stature on the modern acoustic music landscape, where they’ve built a solid and enduring fan base among traditional and progressive audiences alike, is strong and flourishing as they crest 16 years of playing sheds, clubs and festival stages across the country.
To read more about and listen to The Infamous Stringdusters, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/the-infamous-stringdusters/.
Leftover Salmon
For three decades, Leftover Salmon has built an audience through their exhilarating live shows and musicianship and eclectic blend of musical genres. The group has been one of Colorado’s most beloved musical exports, picking up where bands like Little Feat, The Band and The Grateful Dead left off and distilling the music into their own potent brew of bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues. They also provided a template for a new generation of string bands such as Yonder Mountain Stringband, Trampled by Turtles and many others. We welcome back this fan favorite for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about and listen to Leftover Salmon, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/leftover-salmon/.
Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel
A true godfather of the FloydFest Family, Keller Williams is no stranger to manifesting his own music and magic on our mountain, and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat will be no different as he curates “Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel,” described as “the spiritual side of Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia songs performed in the style of black gospel music meant to be performed on a festival stage on Sunday mornings. Awww man!” Get ready for “the gospel of Jerry” during FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/keller-williams-grateful-gospel/.
Keller Williams
Keller Williams’ albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else. Un-beholden to conventionalism, he seamlessly crosses genre boundaries. The end product is music that encompasses rock, jazz, funk and bluegrass, and always keeps the audience on their feet. Keller built his reputation initially on his engaging live performances, no two of which are ever alike. His stage shows are rooted around Keller singing his compositions and choice cover songs, while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar, bass, guitar synthesizer and drum samples; a technique called live phrase sampling or “looping.” The end result often leans toward a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica, a genre Keller jokingly calls “acoustic dance music” or “ADM.”
To read more about and listen to Keller Williams, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/keller-williams.
Keller & Ella Williams
Keller and his daughter, Ella Williams, first collaborated when she was just 5 years old and he bribed her with candy to sing on his 2010 KIDS album. In 2018, at age 13, he bribed her with money to join him for a set on FloydFest’s Children’s Universe Forever Young stage, and she has joined him every year since. He just recently is able to perform with Ella without crying. During FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021), Keller & Ella elevated their duo performance to new heights, evident in some memorable performances in the FloydFest Bus Stop, which can be viewed HERE.
To read more about and listen to Keller & Ella Williams, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/keller-ella-williams/.
The Judy Chops
The Judy Chops have been wowing audiences with their deft musicianship and high-energy live shows for more than a decade. This dynamic Shenandoah Valley collective of family and friends has evolved from hometown heroes into one of the hottest acts in the Virginia music scene. With a unique take on Americana and a message of love and hope that shines through every note, their sound is a fusion of modern and vintage musical styles that blends elements of jump blues, rock, swing and soul for a genre-defying sonic experience. We welcome the group to the mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.
To read more about and listen to The Judy Chops, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/the-judy-chops/.
Just in time for holiday shopping, FloydFest also added brand-new designs for FloydFest 22’s ‘Heartbeat’ theme to its online merchandise store: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted an incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, and those recording sessions recently premiered on social media and on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop”): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvv0PqKimhH1nfgJuq05RfQ. The FloydFest Bus Stop is set to return for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.
For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.
