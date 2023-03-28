Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents the dazzling Tony Award-winning musical The Boy From Oz April 14 through 23.
“My songs are my biography”…Peter Allen
Peter Allen (Gray Smith) was born in the outback Australian town of Tenterfield in 1944. He made his entertainment debut at the age of 5 impersonating Al Jolson. As a teenager, he became a pop star and toured Asia. That’s where he met the iconic Judy Garland (Dianne Paukstelis). Judy took the young star under her wing and when Peter met Judy’s daughter- the not quite yet discovered Liza Minnelli (Rebecca Askew) -they quickly become engaged.
Living in the US, Peter enjoyed the highs of success by winning an Oscar, selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia. There were also plenty of lows … breaking up with his wife, staging a Broadway flop, the death of his partner and his own battle with illness. Peter Allen had an extraordinary life which has now been turned into the smash hit musical The Boy From Oz.
Featuring hits like “I Honestly Love You”, “Everything Old us New Again”, and “Don’t Cry Out Loud”; The Boy From Oz is a class above other ‘jukebox’ musicals. The plot skillfully weaves around the life and complexities of Peter Allen. The songs and lyrics sit easily with the rhythm of the piece and with the characters as they enter and re-enter his life, be they dead or alive. It leaps, as does Peter himself, from past to present and back to past all within the familiar context of one of his energy packed concerts. In Gray Smith’s performance, the infectious energy and boundless talent of Peter Allen fills the stage as if he’s been resurrected to perform one last time.
Full cast:
Peter Allen – Gray Smith
Judy Garland – Dianne Paukstelis
Liza Minelli – Rebecca Askew
Marion Woolnough – Heather Levinson
Greg Connell/Trick – John C. Wilson
Boy (Young Peter) – Ben Partridge
Dick Woolnough/Dee Anthony – Stephen Robinson
Chris Bell – Jake Messina
Mark Herron – Sam Stowe
Karen – Mackenzie Boyles
Shena – Kimberly Boles
Linelle – Kaelee Mecham
Josie Mann – Molly McKenzie
Bonnie – Sarah Thompson
Ensemble:
Kimberly Boles
Mackenzie Boyles
Molly McKenzie
Kaelee Mecham
Jake Messina
Sophia Pisapia
Jalik Roberson
Sam Stowe
Sarah Thompson
Mykie Upchurch
Raysa Suarez Williams
John C. Wilson
Performance Schedule:
Friday April 14 at 8pm
Saturday April 15 at 8pm
Sunday April 16 at 2pm
Friday April 21 at 8pm
Saturday April 22 at 8pm
Sunday April 23 at 2pm
