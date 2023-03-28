Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents the dazzling Tony Award-winning musical The Boy From Oz April 14 through 23.

image1.jpeg

The Boy From Oz tells the story of Peter Allen (Gray Smith, center), his short lived marriage to Liza Minnelli (Rebecca Askew), and his creative partnership with Judy Garland (Dianne Paukstelis)

“My songs are my biography”…Peter Allen 

Peter Allen (Gray Smith) was born in the outback Australian town of Tenterfield in 1944. He made his entertainment debut at the age of 5 impersonating Al Jolson. As a teenager, he became a pop star and toured Asia. That’s where he met the iconic Judy Garland (Dianne Paukstelis). Judy took the young star under her wing and when Peter met Judy’s daughter- the not quite yet discovered Liza Minnelli (Rebecca Askew) -they quickly become engaged.  

Living in the US, Peter enjoyed the highs of success by winning an Oscar, selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia. There were also plenty of lows … breaking up with his wife, staging a Broadway flop, the death of his partner and his own battle with illness. Peter Allen had an extraordinary life which has now been turned into the smash hit musical The Boy From Oz. 

Featuring hits like “I Honestly Love You”, “Everything Old us New Again”, and “Don’t Cry Out Loud”; The Boy From Oz is a class above other ‘jukebox’ musicals. The plot skillfully weaves around the life and complexities of Peter Allen. The songs and lyrics sit easily with the rhythm of the piece and with the characters as they enter and re-enter his life, be they dead or alive. It leaps, as does Peter himself, from past to present and back to past all within the familiar context of one of his energy packed concerts. In Gray Smith’s performance, the infectious energy and boundless talent of Peter Allen fills the stage as if he’s been resurrected to perform one last time.

Full cast:

Peter Allen – Gray Smith

Judy Garland – Dianne Paukstelis

Liza Minelli – Rebecca Askew

Marion Woolnough – Heather Levinson

Greg Connell/Trick – John C. Wilson

Boy (Young Peter) – Ben Partridge

Dick Woolnough/Dee Anthony – Stephen Robinson

Chris Bell – Jake Messina

Mark Herron – Sam Stowe

Karen – Mackenzie Boyles

Shena – Kimberly Boles

Linelle – Kaelee Mecham

Josie Mann – Molly McKenzie

Bonnie – Sarah Thompson 

Ensemble:

Kimberly Boles

Mackenzie Boyles

Molly McKenzie

Kaelee Mecham

Jake Messina

Sophia Pisapia

Jalik Roberson

Sam Stowe

Sarah Thompson

Mykie Upchurch

Raysa Suarez Williams

John C. Wilson

image0.jpeg

Gray Smith stars as Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

Performance Schedule:

Friday April 14 at 8pm

Saturday April 15 at 8pm

Sunday April 16 at 2pm

 

Friday April 21 at  8pm

Saturday April 22 at 8pm

Sunday April 23 at 2pm

 

Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.