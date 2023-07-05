Flags and fireworks fizzle into July memories, as the summer season comes in hot; and the Blue Ridge Opry rolls into the Reeves Theater on July 22.
Hosted by firecracker (and award-winning clawhammer banjo player) Kelley Breiding, the Blue Ridge Opry is “a nostalgic country music variety show inspired by the early days of the Grand Ole Opry.”
“Folks don’t always have the time and money to drive to Nashville,” Breiding said, “but the Blue Ridge Opry brings you real country folks making real country music right here in the heart of the Blue Ridge!”
Highlighting the talent and traditions of the region, along with the “heyday of classic country stars,” Breiding settles into her own — with a showstopping sense of style and powerhouse vocals to boot — the Raleigh News & Observer has referred to her as “more Patsy Cline than Patsy Cline,” which doesn’t do either the full justice.
Cline is Cline, point-blank. And Breiding is a Blue Ridge darlin’ carrying-on a litany of musical traditions tied to the area. She’s won several Blue Ribbons and various accolades for her work; and is a recent recipient of a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Music Maker Foundation. “It’s more a Mid-Lifetime Achievement Award,” Breiding said, “because there’s much more for me to do!”
But still, Breiding’s country croon carries a remarkable tune to the late-great vocalist — though it’s only a single element in the solid showcase of yesteryear Breiding produces in both the Blue Ridge Opry and with her stand-alone band, Kelley and Cowboys.
“I’m a lover of the sounds and designs of the past,” she explained, recalling the 50’s music her parents played while exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains on trips from her childhood home in Charlotte.
“This is the antique form of music that transcends time or trends, so it suits me quite well,” Breiding continued. She picked up the Round Peak style of playing as a student at Western Carolina University; and followed the tradition to Surry County, where she formed the Cowboys in 2004.
A vocally-driven quartet, Kelley and the Cowboys serve the complete package of boogie-woogie, rockabilly, and country and western styles spanning the 1930s-1960s. It’s a hoot-and-half thanks to the Triad counterparts: Jimmy Tremor on the gitfit, upright bass from Stokesdake’s Colby Jack, and WQFS-alumn Steve-O Price on drums. Together, they’re the genuine article, right down to Breiding’s homemade couture and stage curation.
“I make a new dress for every show,” she said, referencing fashion cues from the rhinestone-tassel pizzazz of rodeo tailors like Ben Lichtenstein and Nudie Cohn, along with the female country stars she so easily emulates. “I love vintage styles that coincide with the eras of the musical styles I play. And I often make the Cowboys scarf ties to match.”
“Many of those women had their clothes made by their mothers and were quite homemade,” she continued, “so it’s another part of the traditional country music that stays true to form.”
Taking that form up a notch, Breiding conjures a similar spirit with the Blue Ridge Opry. “I even made exact fabric replicas of the Ryman windows on my sewing machine to hang in the background,” she said, recalling the Blue Ridge Opry’s debut in 2022 at the Muddy Creek Music Hall in Sparta.
The attention to detail is a labor of love for the craft and the show. “It’s been a longtime dream to have a program that is inspired by my favorite 1950s country variety TV program,” she explained, pointing to the Ernest Tubb show, Jimmy Dean Show, Roy Acuff Show, and Wilburn Brothers show.
“The program is kept as nostalgic and authentic as possible without stifling it from being a current and relevant display of traditional country music, old-time bluegrass, and Appalachian dance,” Breiding continued. “There are revolving guests to highlight as many artists as possible, and the steady cast members change the material from the show, so it’s never the same thing twice — and I don’t write any script so it’s a livewire of humor from start to finish with all the cast members coming and going.”
In more contemporary stylings, Breiding’s been a favored guest on the Martha Bassett show (also filmed at the Reeves) and Bassett herself will join the Cowboys, Carolina Cutups, Jim Lloyd, Fiddlin’ Billy Hurt Jr., Wayne Dye, Kelley and the Opry dancers in the lineup for the upcoming performance.
As the Blue Ridge itself blurs the tri-state lines, Breiding will be taking the Blue Ridge Opry across state lines: playing the Carter Family Fold in Virginia and at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Tennessee.
She’ll also start extending her hosting duties into Virginia, wrangling live musical guests in front of a live audience for the upcoming season of The Floyd Radio Show at the Floyd Country Store and on Floyd Country TV.
“This region is full of talent that can easily be overlooked or taken for granted,” she said. “ I’m excited to be able to create a platform to promote the heritage of the Blue Ridge Area and promote cultural pride in these conveyors of the traditional arts of music and dance throughout the region.”
It’s a spirit that fuels her work with the Fine Tuned Project, a program developed by the Blue Ridge Music Trails in partnership with Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. For her part, Breiding was paired with fellow Surry County musicians, DaShawn Hickman and the Allen Boys to record and offer a series of performances that explores the connections and diversity of traditional music of the region. “It’s been awesome to work with these sacred steel giants,” she said, relishing the work out of her wheelhouse and finding the harmony between pedal steel and round peak banjo. It’s harmony they’ll share as part of the Fine Tuned series at the Earl Scruggs Festival in Tryon, on September 1.
An Ashe County girl these days, Breiding teaches fiddle and flat-picking guitar at the Ashe County J.A.M. program. “It’s a great joy,” she noted, “and I love instilling a sense of pride in these kids about being part of the music traditions of this area.”
Carrying on the traditions from up and down the Blue Ridge, Breiding also plays in a number of groups with her partner, Kilby Spencer, including his Old Time quintet Crooked Road Ramblers; as well as with the various members of his musical family that make up the Whitetop Mountain Band.
“He’s an amazing fiddler,” Breiding said. “I’m proud to be part of this group of musicians who are so steeped in the tradition, and play such powerful music.” The pair have dates with Emily Spencer at Orchard Creek Store in Lansing on July 8; and at the Ashe Farmer’s Market in West Jefferson on July 29 and August 26.
Meanwhile, Crooked Road Ramblers and the Cowboys are set to share a bill at the Ashe County Fiddlers Convention kickoff on July 28 in West Jefferson. Having recently appeared on Whitetop Mountain Band’s 2023 “Spencer’s Grocery Presents,” Breiding is excited to get the current line-up of the Cowboys into the studio — with plans to record the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s “The Whirlybird sessions.”
“I’ve spent many years performing and not so much recording because my joy ultimately comes from connecting to people at shows,” Breiding said, tipping her hat towards a couple of Cowboys concerts at the Biltmore come August.
But first they’ll mosey over to Elkin, bringing the Blue Ridge Opry to the Reeves Theater, on July 22.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
