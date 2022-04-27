The Black Pearls Society, Inc. Announces 1st Annual Black Pearls Jam
GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2022) – The Black Pearls Society, Inc. has announced 4x Grammy nominee Eric Benét as the headliner for the 1st Annual Black Pearls Jam to be held Sun., June 19 at The Continental Club, 816 South Elm Street in Historic Downtown Greensboro. Special guest FutureBandDC will also perform.
The Black Pearls Society is a sisterhood created to nurture, train and sustain the culture of the strong Black woman. The society is a multi-generational action network focused on the significant roles women have in today’s society. The intention is to define those roles, while educating future generations with the goal of making inequities a thing of the past. The Black Pearls Jam is the first public event of the Arts and Virtuosity initiative to honor our culture and history.
“This event was designed to be a time for celebration, commemoration, and community. Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Black Music Month are happening at the same time. We want folks to end this weekend enjoying an intimate performance by one of R&B’s top heart throbs, Eric Benét”, said Deena Hayes-Greene one of the organizations founders.
Website: http://pearlsjam.blackpearlssociety.org/home/
#pbj22 #blackpearlsjam #juneteenth #father’sdayweekend
