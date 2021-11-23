The Bel Canto Company and Greensboro Youth Chorus to Present Live Holiday Concerts on December 4, 5 and 6
GREENSBORO – After nearly two years of online performances only, The Bel Canto Company and Greensboro Youth Chorus will return to live singing with their widely popular holiday concerts.
“Christmas at Canterbury” is set for Sat., Dec. 4 at 8 pm, with a second performance on Mon., Dec. 6 at 7:30 pm. The choruses will perform in the lively acoustics of Phillips Chapel at Canterbury School, 5400 Old Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro.
Among the offerings will be Mack Wilberg's "Angels We Have Heard On High," Ron Jeffers' "Hanukkah Blessings," and the Pentatonix's arrangement of "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."
Previous holiday concerts have proven near-sellouts. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Bel Canto's website, www.belcantocompany.com, and at the door if available. Admission is $30 for adults, $25 for those 65 and above, $10 for college students, and $5 for high school students and younger. Season tickets also are available.
Concertgoers must provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 and wear face coverings.
Another Bel Canto holiday classic, “The Night Before Christmas,” is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 pm at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the downtown Cultural Arts Center, 200 North Davie Street.
This is a free, family-oriented event featuring a charming version of The Night Before Christmas and other beloved songs of the season. Attendance is limited, so plan to arrive early. Proof of vaccination is required or, if under age 12, a professionally administered negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of entry. Masks must be worn.
Bel Canto, a professional ensemble of more than 40 singers, is led by Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Welborn C. Young. Founded in 1988 by Ann Doyle and currently led by LJ Martin, the Greensboro Youth Chorus offers a comprehensive program for training young singers. The two groups have long joined forces for their holiday concerts, and will soon merge to form a new entity, The Choral Arts Collective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.