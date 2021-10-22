THE AVETT BROTHERS RETURNING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE
Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 29!
GREENSBORO, NC) – North Carolina natives and three-time GRAMMY Award nominees The Avett Brothers will return to Greensboro Coliseum for a spectacular New Year’s Eve concert.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The Friday, Dec. 31 concert will mark the fourth time The Avett Brothers have played Greensboro Coliseum on New Year’s Eve (2012, 2015, 2019).
The band’s most recent release, The Third Gleam, vinyl debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums Chart and debuted at #5 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Chart, with “Victory" from the album peaking at #1 on the Americana radio single chart. The release has been lauded by the likes of Paste, NPR, Esquire, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone Country and CMT.com among others.
For more information please visit TheAvettBrothers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.